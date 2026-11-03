Vikings' Snap Count vs. Lions: Biggest Winners, Losers & Role Changes in Week 8

The Vikings are undefeated no longer. The Purple and Gold were outscored 19-15 at Ford Field in Week 8, moving their record on the season to 6-1 while remaining on top of the NFC North.

Minnesota has relied on the defense and the leg of their kicker, Will Reichard, to keep them in games this season, but that formula didn't work against the Lions. The Vikings' kicker missed his only field goal attempt. Thankfully, the offense scored two touchdowns to keep the game competitive, but that isn't exactly a long-term recipe for success.

A big reason the Vikings were in this game until the final minutes is the play of key contributors. Deciding who to play and when is important for head coach Kevin O'Connell, but there were bound to be winners and losers from the snap count.

Snap count winner: Josh Metellus, safety

Defensive: 72

72 Special teams: 2

Josh Metellus was in for every defensive snap of the game—the only Minnesota defender to achieve that feat this weekend. The versatile safety led the team with 13 tackles against Detroit and added one broken-up pass.

Metellus has been a cornerstone of defensive coordinator Brian Flores's defense this season. He has played 426 of 427 defensive snaps for the Vikings so far and should continue to be used as much as possible going forward, especially if the safety room stays out of trouble.

Snap count loser: Max Bredeson, fullback

Offensive: 7

7 Special teams: 2

Max Bredeson's declining usage hit a new low against the Lions in Week 8, playing only seven offensive snaps. Compared to the season opener, when he was in on 24 offensive snaps, that's a significant difference.

Max Bredeson's role in the Vikings' offense is almost non-existent at this point. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not surprising that Bredeson didn't record a single stat against Detroit. When a player only gets nine total snaps in a game, getting an opportunity to make a significant impact can be a challenge. It will be interesting to see if his snap count shrinks again next week.

Snap count winner: DeeJay Dallas, running back

Offensive: 17

17 Special teams: 17

It was a season-high 17 offensive snaps for DeeJay Dallas against the Lions, almost tripling his count from last week against the Colts. His usage is already surprising since he was elevated from the practice squad while rookie running back Demond Claiborne was inactive for the second week.

Dallas was a major benefactor of Jordan Mason's ineffective day. He actually ended with two more offensive snaps than Mason, despite having seven fewer rushing opportunities. Dallas finished with one rushing attempt for four yards.

Snap count loser: Jay Ward, safety

Defensive: 0

0 Special teams: 16

Even with safety Theo Jackson suffering an injury in the game after playing only 25 defensive snaps and rookie Jakobe Thomas being inactive for the seventh time this season, Jay Ward couldn't get on the field beyond special teams.

Ward finished the game with one tackle, but could get a defensive opportunity in Week 9 against the Bills on Monday Night Football next week if Jackson is unable to suit up. Of course, that might mean taking snaps away from a veteran defensive back.

Role change: Harrison Smith, safety

Defensive: 60

This season, Harrison Smith has been a rotational safety. Before Sunday's game against Detroit, he had played a maximum of 31 defensive snaps in games against the Colts and the Buccaneers.

Harrison Smith is playing in place of Theo Jackson (quad), who is questionable to return. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 1, 2026

Smith picked up many of Jackson's potential snaps. Jackson's quad injury forced him out of the game, and Smith appears to be the player Flores and O'Connell were most comfortable with to pick up the slack.

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