Fantasy Football Week 8 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup
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Week 8: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players
Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback rankings for Week 8
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. BAL
2
Drake Maye
NE
at MIA
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at BUF
4
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. TEN
5
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. IND
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. ARI
7
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. PHI
8
Jordan Love
GB
vs. CAR
9
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at DAL
10
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. LAC
See our full quarterback rankings 1-28 here.
Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 8
- Fabs's start of the week: Dak Prescott
- Fabs's sit of the week: Caleb Williams
See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.
Running backs
Running back rankings for Week 8
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. MIN
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at TB
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
at DEN
4
James Cook
BUF
vs. BAL
5
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at JAC
6
Derrick Henry
BAL
at BUF
7
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. LAC
8
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at GB
9
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. ARI
10
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at NYJ
See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.
Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 8
- Fabs's start of the week: Bucky Irving
- Fabs's sit of the week: Omarion Hampton
See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.
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Wide receivers
Wide receiver rankings for Week 8
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. CHI
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. LAC
3
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. TEN
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. ARI
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. MIN
6
Drake London
ATL
at TB
7
Zay Flowers
BAL
at BUF
8
Christian Watson
GB
vs. CAR
9
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at DET
10
Parker Washington
JAC
vs. IND
See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.
Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 8
Fabs's start of the week: Parker Washington
Fabs's sit of the week: A.J. Brown
See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.
Tight ends
Tight end rankings for Week 8
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at DAL
2
Brock Bowers
LV
at NYJ
3
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. CAR
4
Colston Loveland
CHI
at SEA
5
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at WAS
6
Tyler Warren
IND
at JAC
7
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at TB
8
Hunter Henry
NE
at MIA
9
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. MIN
10
Travis Kelce
KC
at DEN
See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.
Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 8
- Fabs's start of the week: T.J. Hockenson
- Fabs's sit of the week: Mark Andrews
See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.
Kickers
Kicker rankings for Week 8
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. ARI
2
Spencer Shrader
IND
at JAC
3
Will Reichard
MIN
at DET
4
Cam Little
JAC
vs. IND
5
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. TEN
6
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. CHI
7
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. CLE
8
Tyler Bass
BUF
vs. BAL
9
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. ATL
10
Matt Gay
LV
at NYJ
See our full kicker rankings 1-28 here.
Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 8
Fabs's start of the week: Evan McPherson
Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Loop
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.
Team D/ST
Defense/special teams rankings for Week 8
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Rams
LAR
vs. LAC
2
Patriots
NE
at MIA
3
Steelers
PIT
vs. CLE
4
Bengals
CIN
vs. TEN
5
Jaguars
JAC
vs. IND
6
Chiefs
KC
at DEN
7
Commanders
WAS
vs. PHI
8
Vikings
MIN
at DET
9
Buccaneers
TB
vs. ATL
10
Seahawks
SEA
vs. CHI
See our full defense rankings 1-28 here.
Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 8
- Fabs's start of the week: Rams
- Fabs's sit of the week: Broncos
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.