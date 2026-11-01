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Fantasy Football Week 8 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup

Get ready for an exciting Week 8 of fantasy football live with our experts.
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Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 8 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream.
Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 8 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream. | Sports Illustrated

Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy. 

Week 8: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback rankings for Week 8

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. BAL

2

Drake Maye

NE

at MIA

3

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at BUF

4

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. TEN

5

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. IND

6

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. ARI

7

Jayden Daniels

WAS

vs. PHI

8

Jordan Love

GB

vs. CAR

9

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at DAL

10

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. LAC

See our full quarterback rankings 1-28 here.

Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 8

  • Fabs's start of the week: Dak Prescott
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Caleb Williams

See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.

Running backs

Running back rankings for Week 8

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. MIN

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at TB

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

at DEN

4

James Cook

BUF

vs. BAL

5

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at JAC

6

Derrick Henry

BAL

at BUF

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. LAC

8

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at GB

9

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. ARI

10

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at NYJ

See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.

Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 8

  • Fabs's start of the week: Bucky Irving
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Omarion Hampton

See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.

Phone a friend:Want a direct line to our fantasy expert, Michael Fabiano? Text directly with him here.

Wide receivers

Wide receiver rankings for Week 8

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. CHI

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. LAC

3

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. TEN

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. ARI

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. MIN

6

Drake London

ATL

at TB

7

Zay Flowers

BAL

at BUF

8

Christian Watson

GB

vs. CAR

9

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at DET

10

Parker Washington

JAC

vs. IND

See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.

Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 8

Fabs's start of the week: Parker Washington
Fabs's sit of the week: A.J. Brown

See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.

Tight ends

Tight end rankings for Week 8

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at DAL

2

Brock Bowers

LV

at NYJ

3

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. CAR

4

Colston Loveland

CHI

at SEA

5

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at WAS

6

Tyler Warren

IND

at JAC

7

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at TB

8

Hunter Henry

NE

at MIA

9

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. MIN

10

Travis Kelce

KC

at DEN

See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.

Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 8

  • Fabs's start of the week: T.J. Hockenson
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Mark Andrews

See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.

Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 8

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. ARI

2

Spencer Shrader

IND

at JAC

3

Will Reichard

MIN

at DET

4

Cam Little

JAC

vs. IND

5

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. TEN

6

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. CHI

7

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. CLE

8

Tyler Bass

BUF

vs. BAL

9

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. ATL

10

Matt Gay

LV

at NYJ

See our full kicker rankings 1-28 here.

Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 8

Fabs's start of the week: Evan McPherson
Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Loop

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

Team D/ST

Defense/special teams rankings for Week 8

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Rams

LAR

vs. LAC

2

Patriots

NE

at MIA

3

Steelers

PIT

vs. CLE

4

Bengals

CIN

vs. TEN

5

Jaguars

JAC

vs. IND

6

Chiefs

KC

at DEN

7

Commanders

WAS

vs. PHI

8

Vikings

MIN

at DET

9

Buccaneers

TB

vs. ATL

10

Seahawks

SEA

vs. CHI

See our full defense rankings 1-28 here.

Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 8

  • Fabs's start of the week: Rams
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Broncos

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

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