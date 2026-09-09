Why Caleb Banks Can't Afford to Have a Poor Week 1 Performance for Vikings

Sunday’s matchup against the Packers will carry significant weight for several players on the Vikings’ roster. From a new quarterback looking to hit the ground running, to players entering a contract year, to players making their NFL debuts, there will be plenty of pressure to go around. But one young player in particular needs to show his potential early.

Enter Caleb Banks.

The defensive lineman out of Florida has been one of the more contentious talking points around the Vikings since the team selected him with the 18th overall pick in April’s draft. Since then, every move and comment has been dissected endlessly, while his performances in camp and preseason games have been up and down, to say the least.

Here’s why Banks will need to make a positive impact in week one.

Caleb Banks's pressure-packed premiere

First-round picks are always must-see TV when they make their NFL debut, and Banks will be no different. Banks’ journey to the Vikings and his rookie offseason have certainly been anything but typical, but a big impact on Sunday will do wonders to silence doubts and secure more opportunities going forward.

The former Gator may not see a ton of playing time in his first game, but for reasons we’ll dive into, that may actually be a good thing for the rookie. What will matter most is what he does with the chances he does get in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's rotating defense.

Based on what we saw at training camp, Banks has plenty to work with, even if the overall package is rough around the edges.

Unexpected journey

Banks was one of the more interesting prospects in the 2026 draft class.

A foot injury derailed nearly the entirety of his 2025 season, giving him only three games' worth of production last season. Banks went on to put together an impressive week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, impressing those of us in attendance with his strength and explosiveness off the line. But another foot injury at the combine largely derailed the draft process for the 23-year-old, leading many to see him falling from the first round entirely.

Then, the Vikings surprised everyone by selecting Banks 18th overall, a direction no major mock draft or projection foreshadowed. Banks’ health was a concern, but the team remained confident he would be ready to roll for training camp. After months of rehab, Banks was a full go in practice when camp kicked off.

The talent is there

It was easy to see the raw potential the team fell in love with through the draft process. At 6’6” and 327 lbs, Banks is a mountain of a man, but it's his impressive first step that really stands out. The ability to pop off the line has the potential to create chaos for opposing offensive lines, but consistency and technique have been issues (h/t Will Ragatz) in practices and games.

Every snap from Caleb Banks' preseason debut.



- 25 snaps

- 3 tackles

- 30.4 PFF grade pic.twitter.com/0ndfothXIS — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 17, 2026

Two things have plagued Banks so far: pad level and conditioning, both of which make sense given his limited reps because of repeated foot trouble. Banks spoke about his lack of NFL-level conditioning after the team’s preseason loss to the Ravens, and he seems ready to attack it head-on. But many in the fanbase still have concerns. With the emergence of fellow rookie DL Domonique Orange and second-year DL Elijah Williams, Banks will need to find a spark quickly to avoid getting lost in the room.

Banks doesn’t need a record-setting performance against the Pack, and I certainly wouldn’t expect one. But he does need to prove that his long-term potential is worth the pricey draft capital the team invested in him in April.

Hopefully, Banks has spent the last few weeks working closely with his coaches and running extra sprints to be ready.

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