A Historic Hire: Jason Wright Named New President of Washington Football Team

On Monday morning - Dan Snyder, Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team changed the course of discussion in professional sports and in their organizations history.

Jason Wright, was names as the new President of the organization and he is now the first Black man to be in that role of an NFL team.

Wright appeared on "Good Morning America" with fellow former NFL player, Michael Strahan to talk about his vision.

The significance at a time like this in our country is obviously what will stand out.

An organization that had racist roots because of their original owner George Preston Marshall and then of course a name until July that was defined as a racial slur, has now made a historic hire at the top level of the franchise below Dan and Tanya Snyder.

One other item that is important: Wright is not just a business man. He was an NFL player. He knows coaching, players and organizations. He knows culture and how to build one while avoiding the pitfalls.

This isn't a banker type coming in blind to running an NFL organization.

That won't get the credit that it deserves today, but it is significant.

What do you think of the Washington Football Team's historic decision? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621