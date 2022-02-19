Russell Wilson Trade to Washington? 'Great Fit,' Says David Carr

A year ago, coach Ron Rivera did not want to overpay for help at the position. Now, he's openly expressing his willingness to shoot his shot on a QB acquisition.

Observers of the Washington Commanders scene can visualize Seattle star quarterback Russell Wilson wanting out of the Seahawks and engineering his way to D.C.

It seems like less of a pipe dream, though, when a fellow NFL QB name who serves as an NFL Network analyst can visualize it.

"Go to Washington,'' Carr said on TV. "I feel like that would be a great move.''

Wilson has repeatedly said on the record that he is not unhappy in Seattle. But it's an open secret that at 33, the Super Bowl-level QB wants to explore options - just as he did a year ago before settling back into the Seahawks backfield. And it's already been reported that Wilson would not oppose a Washington move.

Amid suggestions that Washington would even give up a star like defensive end Chase Young for a QB of the caliber of Aaron Rodgers, along comes Carr to suggest the fit in D.C. for Wilson.

Carr's thoughts on Wilson the player?

"I think that'd be a guy who still has a ton of talent, a ton of ability packaged in with a great defense, some nice skill-position guys," Carr said.

There is certainly a belief among many NFL experts that the Washington club is a QB away from true contention, with its loaded defense, a solid offensive line and Terry McLaurin as a 1,000-yard receiver and running back Antonio Gibson a 1,000-yard runner.

And David Carr is telling the world that "shot'' should be with Russell Wilson.