Russell Wilson Trade to Washington? 'Great Fit,' Says David Carr

Russell Wilson Trade to Commanders? 'Great Fit,' Says David Carr

A year ago, coach Ron Rivera did not want to overpay for help at the position. Now, he's openly expressing his willingness to shoot his shot on a QB acquisition.

Observers of the Washington Commanders scene can visualize Seattle star quarterback Russell Wilson wanting out of the Seahawks and engineering his way to D.C.

It seems like less of a pipe dream, though, when a fellow NFL QB name who serves as an NFL Network analyst can visualize it.

"Go to Washington,'' Carr said on TV. "I feel like that would be a great move.''

russ wash
chase aaron

Wilson has repeatedly said on the record that he is not unhappy in Seattle. But it's an open secret that at 33, the Super Bowl-level QB wants to explore options - just as he did a year ago before settling back into the Seahawks backfield. And it's already been reported that Wilson would not oppose a Washington move.

Amid suggestions that Washington would even give up a star like defensive end Chase Young for a QB of the caliber of Aaron Rodgers, along comes Carr to suggest the fit in D.C. for Wilson.

Carr's thoughts on Wilson the player?

"I think that'd be a guy who still has a ton of talent, a ton of ability packaged in with a great defense, some nice skill-position guys," Carr said.

There is certainly a belief among many NFL experts that the Washington club is a QB away from true contention, with its loaded defense, a solid offensive line and Terry McLaurin as a 1,000-yard receiver and running back Antonio Gibson a 1,000-yard runner.

gib mcl ny
wilson-rodgers-watson-020222-getty-ftrjpeg_pm4kpoflca9p10j7nfruggf83

And David Carr is telling the world that "shot'' should be with Russell Wilson. WashigntOn offense, the Commanders have multiple talented and young skill position players. and if he gets rid of his fumbling issue, could emerge as one of the NFL's top backs.

russ wash
