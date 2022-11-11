Skip to main content

Penguins Recall Mark Friedman, Re-Assign Sam Poulin

A few defensive injuries may have forced the Pittsburgh Penguins to call Mark Friedman up from the AHL.
The Pittsburgh Penguins were finally able to snap their losing streak with a win in Washington, but they didn’t leave unscathed.

Defensemen P.O. Joseph and Jan Rutta both left the game early for injuries forcing the Penguins to finish with four defensemen.

While the extent of either injury wasn’t clear, there was concern that the team may need to make a quick move.

That’s exactly what happened as the Penguins have recalled Mark Friedman from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Through 10 games in the AHL, Friedman has been logging first defensive line minutes and has recorded a pair of assists.

In 26 games in the NHL last year, Friedman scored a goal and four assists for five points while averaging 13:17 of ice time.

As a right shot defenseman, if Friedman plays in the Penguins lineup it is likely that Rutta is going to miss time with his upper-body injury.

Rutta suffered his injury when he took a huge hit from Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin.

Head coach Mike Sullivan is likely to give updates on the injuries and statuses following the morning skate in Toronto.

Forward Sam Poulin was also sent back to the AHL in the transaction.

Poulin played in three games during his first ever stint in the NHL recording a single assist.

