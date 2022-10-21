Multiple Penguins Score First Goals with Team

Newcomers Jan Rutta, Jeff Petry, and Ryan Poehling all recorded their first goals as members of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins bounced back quite nicely after an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens, and they did it on the backs of a few firsts.

Defensemen Jan Rutta, Jeff Petry, and forward Ryan Poehling all scored their first goals as members of the Penguins in the 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Rutta opened the scoring with the Penguins first shot of the game that found its way through traffic.

The puck made solid contact with goaltender Cal Peterson’s pad, but Rutta’s shot was strong enough to squeeze through.

“Obviously Jan getting his first,” Petry said. “Everyone was excited for him. It just seemed to keep going from there.”

Speaking of Petry, he put up a huge power play blast that led to his first goal as a member of the Penguins.

A little extra offense from the blue line was a prime reason general manager Ron Hextall traded for Petry during the offseason.

So far, Petry has contributed nicely, obviously with his first goal in black and gold, but also as a play maker.

Petry picked up a pair of assists against the Kings giving himself four points through four games.

While the trade brought in Petry for the Penguins defense, Poehling came to Pittsburgh as an extra piece to the deal.

Poehling joined in on the fun by scoring his first as a Penguin, with an unassisted, shorthanded tally.

A late goal, that made the score 6-0 in the Penguins favor, but production on the penalty kill is part of the reason Poehling made the lineup out of camp.

The Penguins took six penalties in the game and the PK units saw plenty of extra ice time; Poehling himself played 5:15 while a man down.

These guys are starting to shed the title of “newcomer” as they are all growing more important to the Penguins success with each passing game.

