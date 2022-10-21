Skip to main content

Multiple Penguins Score First Goals with Team

Newcomers Jan Rutta, Jeff Petry, and Ryan Poehling all recorded their first goals as members of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins bounced back quite nicely after an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens, and they did it on the backs of a few firsts.

Defensemen Jan Rutta, Jeff Petry, and forward Ryan Poehling all scored their first goals as members of the Penguins in the 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Rutta opened the scoring with the Penguins first shot of the game that found its way through traffic.

The puck made solid contact with goaltender Cal Peterson’s pad, but Rutta’s shot was strong enough to squeeze through.

“Obviously Jan getting his first,” Petry said. “Everyone was excited for him. It just seemed to keep going from there.”

Speaking of Petry, he put up a huge power play blast that led to his first goal as a member of the Penguins.

A little extra offense from the blue line was a prime reason general manager Ron Hextall traded for Petry during the offseason.

So far, Petry has contributed nicely, obviously with his first goal in black and gold, but also as a play maker.

Petry picked up a pair of assists against the Kings giving himself four points through four games.

While the trade brought in Petry for the Penguins defense, Poehling came to Pittsburgh as an extra piece to the deal.

Poehling joined in on the fun by scoring his first as a Penguin, with an unassisted, shorthanded tally.

A late goal, that made the score 6-0 in the Penguins favor, but production on the penalty kill is part of the reason Poehling made the lineup out of camp.

The Penguins took six penalties in the game and the PK units saw plenty of extra ice time; Poehling himself played 5:15 while a man down.

These guys are starting to shed the title of “newcomer” as they are all growing more important to the Penguins success with each passing game.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Release RoboPen and Third Jersey Schedule

Missed Opportunity for Penguins in Montreal

Penguins RoboPen Logo Back for New Reverse Retro Jersey

Penguins Need to Improve Overtime Performance

Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade

USATSI_19266898_168388612_lowres
News

Multiple Penguins Score First Goals with Team

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19265986_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Remain Perfect at Home Before Heading West

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19227445_168388612_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Picks Up 300th Win as Penguins Coach

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17589478_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Have to Keep it Simple Against the Kings

By Nick Horwat
200997496_200997496-d9730d2027864e7582e5942a38f5bb34
News

Penguins Release RoboPen and Third Jersey Schedule

By Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_19251434_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Missed Opportunity for Penguins in Montreal

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
USATSI_8742669_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins RoboPen Logo Back for New Reverse Retro Jersey

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17590129_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

What to Watch: Penguins vs Kings

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_19137789_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Not Expecting Teddy Blueger to Return Against Kings

By Nick Horwat