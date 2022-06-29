Skip to main content

Bjorkqvist's Departure Creates Opportunity for Penguins Prospects

Which Pittsburgh Penguins prospects could fill the void left by Kasper Bjorkqvist?

Making it to the NHL is a dream for prospects fighting through the Pittsburgh Penguins system. Only a select few players can reach the premiere level of their sport, and even fewer can remain once they do. 

Kasper Bjorkqvist reached the summit last season as he made his NHL debut but has chosen to sign a contract with Finland's Oulun Kärpät. While Bjorkqvist could still sign a contract and return to the Penguins organization, his leaving opens the door for other Penguins prospects to step up.

The most likely beneficiary of this vacancy is Filip Hållander. Hållander also made his NHL debut last season, playing 5:52 in a game against the New York Rangers in early April. His instant promotion up the depth chart makes him a candidate to potentially see more playing time at the NHL level next season.

In his first season in North America, Hållander finished with 14 goals and 28 points for the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. 

Another name that may be more prevalent next season is Lukas Svejkovsky. The Penguins selected Svejkovsky in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but he still has one year of eligibility in the Western Hockey League. 

While he probably won't be a candidate for the NHL this upcoming season, he will have an opportunity to make the roster in Wilkes-Barre and, with the new vacancy in the center depth chart, could be given an invitation to training camp.

The final prospect that could benefit from Bjorkqvist's departure is Nathan Légaré. Légaré's stock is at an all-time low after a rough rookie season in Wilkes-Barre. Coming off a tremendous Memorial Cup run in 2021, Légaré finished his first pro season with seven goals in 57 games played.

Légaré is expected to play a more significant role on Wilkes-Barre's top power play unit next season and, in general, should receive more opportunities overall as the Penguins will look to get more out of their 21-year-old right-wing prospect.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Evan Rodrigues or Kasperi Kapanen Should Return to the Penguins, But Not Both

Penguins Targeting Hometown Players This Off-Season?

Penguins Recognized for Humanitarian Efforts

Penguins Announce Dates and Names for 2022 Prospect Camp

Penguins Prospect Kasper Bjorkvist Signs Contract for Liiga's Karpat

Tags
terms:
Pittsburgh PenguinsPenguins

USATSI_17442221_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Bjorkqvist's Departure Creates Opportunity for Penguins Prospects

By Nicholas Brlansky6 minutes ago
cut
News

Penguins Assistant Named a Finalist for Boston Bruins Coaching Job

By Nicholas Brlansky2 hours ago
USATSI_17783999_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Evan Rodrigues or Kasperi Kapanen Should Return to Penguins, But Not Both

By Nicholas Brlansky3 hours ago
USATSI_18397056_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Targeting Hometown Players This Off-Season?

By Jacob Punturi4 hours ago
20190227_Golden-Ticket_058-min-scaled
News

Penguins Recognized for Humanitarian Efforts

By Nicholas Brlansky4 hours ago
USATSI_16843794_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Announce Dates and Names for 2022 Prospect Camp

By Nick Horwat20 hours ago
USATSI_18307915_168388612_lowres
News

Kris Letang and Penguins Will Need to Reach Compromise for New Contract

By Nick Horwat22 hours ago
USATSI_17442222_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Prospect Kasper Bjorkqvist Signs Contract for Liiga's Karpat

By Nick Horwat23 hours ago
USATSI_17820638_168388034_lowres
News

Evgeni Malkin "Unlikely" to Return to Penguins

By Nicholas BrlanskyJun 28, 2022