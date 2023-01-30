Penguins Can't Be Afraid to Trade Key Players

If the right moves come along, the Pittsburgh Penguins need to make some high risk moves.

As the Pittsburgh Penguins enter their bye week, they are far past due for some kind of significant roster move to bolster the lineup.

At this point it doesn’t matter what kind of trade general manager Ron Hextall pulls off, the Penguins could use any sort of new blood in the locker room.

While there are the obvious pieces that shouldn’t be moved before the deadline, are there certain role players that Hextall may consider sending off?

There are a few names and no matter what they bring to the Penguins or how solid of a season they’re having, Hextall shouldn’t be afraid to rock the boat, even a little.

Casey DeSmith

Hextall may have just re-signed Casey DeSmith to a two-year contract over the summer, but it was a deal that probably shouldn’t have been signed in the first place.

The Penguins needed someone new to backup Tristan Jarry and perform as a sturdier option, but they rolled the dice with DeSmith again.

Now, DeSmith has had to play as temporary starter on multiple occasions and it hasn’t gone well for the club.

It might be something to deal with in the offseason considering the dry goalie market, but the Penguins can’t keep flying with DeSmith.

Jason Zucker

This one may sting, but if the right deal comes along, Hextall and fans can’t be too attatched to Jason Zucker.

Yes, Zucker has been very good this season and is earning a new contract with the Penguins, but the team needs help and a trade for him could bring in a ton of it.

If the Penguins are looking for the biggest trade piece they can find, it’s likely Zucker would have to be a part of that deal.

He makes a fair amount of money and is a well rounded player; it’s not ideal, but if the return is greater than the cost, pull the trigger.

Teddy Blueger

The defensive mindset is great, but the Penguins are in desperate need of offense from the bottom six.

Teddy Blueger was expected to take that leap forward on the score sheet, but he’s come nowhere near where anyone wanted him to be.

The Penguins can only do so much with a defensive forward who has lost all finishing ability, and he can’t stick around too much longer.

Blueger is in the last year of his contract and if this play keeps up, it’s not likely he’d be getting a new one anyway.

It would be better for the Penguins to cut bait with Blueger soon to open up the space for someone who can bring real production to the bottom six.

The Penguins need help and if it means shipping off role players who are beneficial to the team then so be it.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Goaltending Trade Targets for the Penguins

Penguins' Core Not at Fault for Team Struggles

Jeff Carter Needs Scratched from Penguins Lineup

Ron Hextall's Patience Is Penguins Biggest Issue

Identifying what the Penguins Need to Change