Penguins Losing Streak Borders on Historic

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost seven straight games for the first time since 2005-06.

By dropping their seventh straight game, the Pittsburgh Penguins have entered a new realm of history with their current losing streak. This drought has become the longest losing streak of the Mike Sullivan era, surpassing a six-game losing streak in February 2020.

To find the last time the Penguins lost seven straight games, you have to pre-date Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang's NHL debuts. 2005-06, Sidney Crosby's rookie season, was the last time the Pittsburgh Penguins lost seven straight games.

It was one of the multiple losing streaks for that young Penguins team, including a nine-game losing streak to start Crosby's career and a season-long ten-game losing streak in January.

The season prior, the Penguins set a record that has since only been tied by the 2020-21 Buffalo Sabres, losing 18 games in a row from January 15th through February 25th of 2004.

While that may seem far off from the Penguin's losing streak, those teams never had near the amount of talent that the current squad has.

Crosby has struggled to find the scoresheet during this stretch but still collected two points in the team's losing effort against the Kraken, including career assist 900. Malkin matched that in the previous two games, combining for one goal and three assists against Boston and Buffalo.

The tides of this Penguins team have begun to turn in the right direction, but they remain without a win since defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 22nd.

It's still early in the season, but with the slump reaching historic status, the Penguins must stop the bleeding and start playing catch up in the Eastern Conference.

