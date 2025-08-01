Former Akron Zips, MAC Star Gets New NBA Deal
One of the best players in recent MAC history is getting a new NBA deal ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Former Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves for next season, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Freeman joins a Minnesota roster that already has a decent amount of forwards, including Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle. However, the Akron product could still play his way into a large role on the team.
The Timberwolves are now Freeman’s second NBA team. The Indiana Pacers initially selected the forward in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, but he only appeared in 22 games with the Eastern Conference champions, averaging around eight minutes per game.
The majority of Freeman’s playing time during his rookie season was spent in the G League, where he continued to prove he’s ready for a larger role on an NBA team.
In 14 regular-season games for the Iowa Wolves, Freeman averaged 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 53 percent from the floor and 36 percent from behind the arc.
Freeman might not have been expecting to become a free agent following his first professional season, but he said earlier this summer that it’s a “good feeling.”
The forward also said he believes he can bring a lot to an NBA team. “I can bring rebound, defense, now I can bring shooting, now I can bring an offensive threat… and also, I can also offer my motor. I play very hard, I play with very hard work, and a lot of team love that,” said Freeman earlier this summer.
Dating back to his time with Akron, Freeman has always shown the potential to be a solid player at the next level. In his senior season with the Zips, he averaged 18.6 points a game and led the MAC in field goal percentage (58 percent) and rebounds (12.9).
Perhaps, Minnesota will finally be where Freeman finds a long-term NBA home.
Read More College Basketball Coverage:
MORE: Villanova Receives Discouraging Prediction Before Next Season
MORE: San Diego State Aztecs Receive Exciting Prediction for Next Season
MORE: Kings' Nique Clifford Receives Strong Take Ahead of Rookie Season
MORE: St. John's Star Connected To New York Knicks In Early NBA Mock Draft
MORE: Suns' Rasheer Fleming Receives Strong Take Ahead of Rookie Season