Former BYU Star Draws NBA Draft Buzz for Unique Playmaking Skillset
BYU’s Egor Demin is a hot commodity in the 2025 NBA Draft. The former Cougar has drawn interest from teams within the lottery range and has visited several teams for workouts. As one of the first batch of players invited to the green room at this year’s selection event, it’s not a matter of if he hears his name, it’s how early.
The 6-foot-9 guard from Moscow ranks 11th on ESPN’s Top 100 list for a solid list of reasons, but what might have him standing out in the crowd for teams near the top of the draft is his court vision. ESPN’s draft analysts recently handed out superlatives for this year’s prospects, and Demin was highlighted as the player possessing the best court vision in the class.
“He's a creative passer with excellent timing, a skill that should make him impactful whether he's playing full time on the ball or off,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote “He can throw tough diagonal skip passes that force defenses to rotate, which often lead to hockey-type assists that don't show up on a stat sheet.”
Demin averaged 5.5 assists per game in his lone freshman season with the Cougars. With a player like Demin, it’s all in the potential. His size and athleticism present a canvas for NBA teams to mold a great player for years to come. With better shooting comes better passing, so as he develops into a more complete player, he’ll be able to truly use his advantages at the next level.
ESPN’s most recent mock draft projects that the Atlanta Hawks will select Demin with the No. 13 overall pick. With Trae Young up for a contract extension, Demin’s addition in Atlanta would be an intriguing one for a Hawks team that needs both size and playmaking ability. In the past, Demin has been linked to Portland, Chicago, and Brooklyn.
Still, if Demin doesn’t go in the Top 10, every pick until his name is called will have some reason to consider the former BYU star. After all, what's not to like about a point guard who can see over most defenses?