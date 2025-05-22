Former Dayton Star Toumani Camara Receives Major Award Announcement
Former Dayton star Toumani Camara has been acknowledged for his breakout season, as he's been named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team.
In his second season in the league, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The 25-year-old shot 45.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.
He started in all 78 games he played in and was a pivotal part of the Portland Trail Blazers' development from a 21-61 team in the 2023-24 season to a 36-46 team in the 2024-25 season.
Camara was the defensive leader for the Blazers as his versatility allows him to guard 1-5.
He showcased his defensive potential during his time at Dayton as he earned A-10 All-Defense honors.
In his senior season at Dayton, Camara averaged 13.9 points per game along with a conference-leading 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
The Phoenix Suns selected Camara with the 52nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he never suited up for the Suns.
Phoenix traded Camara to the Blazers in a three-team deal that included the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Dayton star has become one of the NBA's best defenders and is poised to continue improving ahead of his third season in the NBA.
