Former Santa Clara Star Brandin Podziemski Sets Lofty Goals for Himself
Former Santa Clara star and Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has set lofty goals for himself, as he wants to play in the 2028 Olympics and become an All-Star.
“I want to be an All-Star — as soon as I can be — whether that’s with Steph and them here, or it’s when they’re done. I want to do that. I want to be an Olympian in 2028 — definitely something I have my sights on. And I just want to be a household name, somewhere where it can be me and a bunch of other guys winning a championship. That’d be kind of ideal for me," Podziemski said.
In his second season in the NBA, Podziemski averaged 11.7 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals. The 22-year-old shot 44.5 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three.
While these are solid numbers, Podziemski is still far away from being an All-Star caliber player. However, the former Santa Clara star has shown flashes during his NBA career and has the potential to take the next step.
The goal of becoming an Olympian is a much loftier goal for Podziemski, as there are only 12 spots available. It's great that Podziemski is striving for greatness, but it will be an uphill climb to accomplish these goals.
