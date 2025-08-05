Former St. John's Star Included in Intriguing Boston Celtics Trade
Former St. John's star guard RJ Luis Jr. has been traded before even suiting up in an NBA game, as the Utah Jazz are sending him to the Boston Celtics for Georges Niang and two future second-round picks.
Luis Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Jazz this offseason after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.
He spent his freshman season at the University of Massachusetts, averaging 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from three.
Luis Jr. then transferred to St. John's, where he put up 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, an assist, and 1.2 steals per game in his sophomore campaign. He shot 42.2 percent from the field and 20 percent from deep.
Luis Jr. followed it up with a productive junior season at St. John's, averaging 18.2 points per game along with 7.2 rebounds, two assists, and 1.4 steals. He shot 43.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from behind the arc.
While Luis Jr. played well, he has continued to struggle with his three-point shot. He took a higher volume in his junior campaign (3.9 per game), but still shot below 34 percent. With shooting as a key component of the NBA game, Luis Jr. will need to continue improving this aspect of his game.
RJ Luis Jr.'s Potential Role with the Celtics
The 22-year-old guard will get a great opportunity with the Celtics, who have completely revamped their team this offseason.
Boston not only lost in six games to the New York Knicks in the second round, but also lost their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum, with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
With Tatum likely out for the 2025-26 season, the Celtics made a flurry of cost-cutting moves, including moving on from Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and now Niang. They may not have as talented a roster next season, but they could still make the playoffs, led by Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, in a weak Eastern Conference.
Boston's rotation is significantly weaker, as they look to retool for when Tatum returns. However, the weaker rotation will allow a player like Luis Jr. to showcase his impact, and he could potentially earn a standard contract.
Luis Jr. comes into the NBA as a solid finisher and defender. If he can develop his three-point shot, he could become a quality two-way wing for the Celtics.
