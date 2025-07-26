Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner Receives Bold Take Ahead of Rookie Season
Charlotte Hornets center and former Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner has received a bold take ahead of his rookie season.
Kalkbrenner was named as one of the three second-round rookies who can win a starting job this season.
The Hornets took Kalkbrenner with the 34th overall pick in the NBA Draft. The 23-year-old big man is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft.
He played five seasons at Creighton, winning four Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards. In his senior season, he averaged 19.2 points per game along with 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.7 blocks. Kalkbrenner shot 65.3 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.
While he is a rookie, he does have a chance to earn the starting center job with the Hornets. Charlotte traded Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns, opening up a competition for the starting spot.
The Hornets signed veteran Mason Plumlee and also have Moussa Diabate. However, neither center is a shoo-in to win the starting spot.
If the former Creighton star has a strong training camp and preseason, he could end up as the starting center for the Hornets in his rookie campaign.
