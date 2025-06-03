Knicks Linked to Hiring Rick Pitino From St. John's to Replace Tom Thibodeau
St. John's head coach Rick Pitino has been named as an option for the New York Knicks as they conduct their coaching search.
The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau after falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Pitino has had a storied career as a coach, including coaching the Knicks from 1987 to 1989. He led New York to a 38-44 record in his first year as their head coach and 52-30 in his second season.
Pitino resigned after his second season with the Knicks to return to the college level and coach the University of Kentucky.
Pitino later went on to coach the Boston Celtics for four seasons before returning to coach in college once again.
The 72-year-old coach led St.John's to a 31-5 record. They were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
While Pitino is a long shot to end up as the Knicks' next head coach, it's clear he still has love for his former team.
"Major congrats to the entire New York Knicks organization," Pitino tweeted after the Knicks' elimination. "The players and coaches were awesome. Lot of fun watching young men give every ounce they have in them. Next year we go further!"
As the Knicks look for a head coach that can take them to the NBA Finals, don't be surprised if Pitino's name keeps coming up.
