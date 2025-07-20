Buzzer Beater On SI

San Diego State Forward Receives Exciting NBA Draft Projection

San Diego State Aztecs forward Miles Byrd is receiving an exciting projection in an early 2026 NBA Mock Draft.

Tommy Wild

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) dribbles against the California Golden Bears during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
As the 2025 NBA Draft process continued, forward Miles Byrd decided it was best if he returned to San Diego State for one more season.

Many mock drafts projected the Aztecs' star to be selected in the second round, or very late in the first round at best.

Analysts praised the decision to return to school, and as early 2026 mock drafts are released, it could end up being a move Byrd is glad he made.

Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win recently released a 2026 mock draft, and is projecting the Aztecs star to be selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 16 overall pick.

"The Celtics are in an unusual situation because while they might have a decent pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon, they still project as contenders in 2027 once he's able to return healthy. They'll certainly have an eye on Miles Byrd, a big winner from the 2025 NBA Draft Combine who reportedly had a pre-draft workout with Boston," wrote Kalbrosky.

Miles Byrd (21) gestures after making a three point basket
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) gestures after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the second half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

First off, an early projection that Byrd is drafted right outside the lottery would confirm that the forward made the correct decision to return to San Diego State.

Second, the forward getting the opportunity to start his NBA career with a team such as the Celtics would be a great opportunity to develop into a solid role player.

It'll be interesting to see what happens to Byrd's draft as his junior season at San Diego State plays out.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

