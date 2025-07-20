San Diego State Forward Receives Exciting NBA Draft Projection
As the 2025 NBA Draft process continued, forward Miles Byrd decided it was best if he returned to San Diego State for one more season.
Many mock drafts projected the Aztecs' star to be selected in the second round, or very late in the first round at best.
Analysts praised the decision to return to school, and as early 2026 mock drafts are released, it could end up being a move Byrd is glad he made.
Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win recently released a 2026 mock draft, and is projecting the Aztecs star to be selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 16 overall pick.
"The Celtics are in an unusual situation because while they might have a decent pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon, they still project as contenders in 2027 once he's able to return healthy. They'll certainly have an eye on Miles Byrd, a big winner from the 2025 NBA Draft Combine who reportedly had a pre-draft workout with Boston," wrote Kalbrosky.
First off, an early projection that Byrd is drafted right outside the lottery would confirm that the forward made the correct decision to return to San Diego State.
Second, the forward getting the opportunity to start his NBA career with a team such as the Celtics would be a great opportunity to develop into a solid role player.
It'll be interesting to see what happens to Byrd's draft as his junior season at San Diego State plays out.
