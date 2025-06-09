St. John's, Rick Pitino Given Elite Ranking for Transfer Portal Activity
Rick Pitino is aiming to build a resurgent season, where the St. John's Red Storm emerge as one of the top teams in college basketball.
However, St. John's roster will look significantly different this upcoming season, thanks to the Red Storm's activity in the transfer portal, which has landed seven impact players.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello recently ranked his top transfer portal draft classes heading into the 2025-26 season, and the analyst ranked the Red Storm at No. 1.
"St. John's narrowly got the top spot. The Red Storm had huge success last season leaning on a talented perimeter group built from the transfer portal, and they're hoping to do the same in 2025-26," wrote Borzello.
"Rick Pitino landed five top-100 transfers, led by former first-team All-Big East selection Hopkins and former top-25 recruits Jackson and Sanon. Sellers adds shooting, and Mitchell brings an intriguing amount of versatility. Jackson and Sanon are not natural point guards, so Darling provides insurance at that position."
The players new to the St. John's program this season are Bryce Hopkins, Oziyah Sellers, Joson Sanon, Ian Jackson, Dylan Darling, Dillon Mitchell, and Handje Tamba.
Not only did the Red Storm land some of the most talented players in the transfer portal, but their arrival will address massive voids on St. John's roster.
Jackson will provide an upgrade at the point guard position, and Sellers will help St. John's be a more consistent outside shooting team.
On paper, the Red Storm should be a championship contender next season. However, we still have to see how this team will mesh on the court.
