Utah Jazz Linked to Sleeper Saint Joseph's Player in New NBA Mock Draft
The Utah Jazz are predicted to draft Saint Joseph's star Rasheer Fleming with the 21st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft.
Fleming had a great junior season at Saint Joseph's, averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds,1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 53.1 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.
The 20-year-old forward earned All-A-10 honors for his effort this season.
Fleming stands at 6'8" without shoes and has a 7'5" wingspan. His size and versatility as a forward have made him an intriguing prospect for teams.
The 20-year-old is a quality defender and rebounder with great athleticism that will translate at the NBA level.
Fleming has also drastically improved his three-point shooting over the years. In his freshman campaign, he shot 29.7 percent on 2.4 attempts per game. Fast-forward to his junior campaign, and he shot 39 percent from behind the arc on 4.5 attempts.
The Jazz are building a young core, and Fleming would add size off the bench for their roster.
The Saint Joseph's product has upside as an athletic two-way forward and should be selected in the mid to late first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Read More College Basketball Coverage
MORE: San Diego State Aztecs Star Urged To Make Tough NBA Draft Decision
MORE: Miami Heat Projected to Target Intriguing Colorado State Standout
MORE: Former Santa Clara Star Jalen Williams Receives Major Honor
MORE: Former Dayton Star Toumani Camara Receives Major Award Announcement
MORE: UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg Facing Tough Decision With Millions at Stake Ahead of NBA Draft