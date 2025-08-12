Buzzer Beater On SI

Villanova Announces Non-Conference Schedule for 2025-26 NCAA Season

The Villanova Wildcats have a competitive non-conference schedule this college basketball season.

Tommy Wild

Feb 12, 2025; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Tyler Perkins (4) celebrates with forward Enoch Boakye (13) and guard Jordan Longino (15) after the game against Saint John's Red Storm at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Tyler Perkins (4) celebrates with forward Enoch Boakye (13) and guard Jordan Longino (15) after the game against Saint John's Red Storm at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Kevin Willard is hoping to make a great first impression in his first season as the new head coach of the Villanova Wildcats

Nova has uncharacteristically been one of the worst teams in the BIG EAST since Jay Wright abruptly retired following the 2022 season. A lot has to change for Nova to regain relevance on the college basketball landscape. 

While yes, winning games against conference opponents is essential, playing teams outside of the BIG EAST could give Willard and the Wildcats a good idea of where they stand on the college basketball landscape.

The list of exactly which non-BIG EAST programs Villanova will play was released by the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Villanova Wildcats Announce Non-Conference Schedule

Here is a breakdown of when Villanova will play their regular season games outside of the BIG EAST during the 2025-26 season:

  • Oct. 19 vs. VCU
  • Oct. 24 @ Virginia
  • Nov. 3 vs. BYU
  • Nov. 8 vs. Queens
  • Nov. 11 vs. Sacred Heart
  • Nov. 15 vs Duquesne
  • Nov. 19 @ La Salle
  • Nov. 25 vs. ODU
  • Dec. 1 vs. Temple
  • Dec. 6 BIG 5 Classic
  • Dec. 9 @ Michigan
  • Dec. 13 vs. Pitt, Dec. 19 @ Wisconsin

Looking at this slate of games, there are a couple of matchups and games that immediately stand out.

Villanova logo of Dallas Mavericks guard and former Villanova Wildcat Jalen Brunson
Dec 20, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Sneaker detail featuring a Villanova logo of Dallas Mavericks guard and former Villanova Wildcat Jalen Brunson before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Villanova vs. BYU

BYU has a roster that could legitimately contend for a national championship in 2026; they’re the best of the best. This game so early in the season could give Willard an immediate indication of how far his new program is from contending. 

Villanova vs. Temple

Villanova’s matchup against Temple will always have a big circle around it on the schedule. The two schools are only separated by a short drive or a 40-minute SEPTA train ride. 

The Wildcats topped Temple, 94-65, in last year’s iteration of the rivalry, so the Owls will certainly want to get payback for this lopsided victory.

Tyler Perkins (4) rebounds against Seton Hall Pirates guard Isaiah Coleman (21)
Feb 26, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Tyler Perkins (4) rebounds against Seton Hall Pirates guard Isaiah Coleman (21) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Villanova vs. Pitt

Speaking of rivalries, Nova is set to renew their in-state rivalry against a former BIG EAST team in Pitt. Nova has played Pitt 65 times over the last 75 years, and these two teams have a history of tightly-contested games.

Villanova @ Michigan

Remember when the Wildcats took on the Wolverines in the 2018 National Championship and Villanova topped the Big Ten team? The next chapter of these programs’ history is set for later this year, with the two teams facing off in Ann Arbor.

Read More College Basketball Coverage:

MORE: RJ Luis' Trade To Celtics Could Be Perfect Way To Start NBA Career

MORE: 3 BIG EAST Players To Watch for Next College Basketball Season

MORE: Georgetown Hoyas, Ed Cooley Finalists To Land Five-Star Recruit

MORE: Former St. John's Star Included in Intriguing Boston Celtics Trade

MORE: Historic BIG EAST Matchup Named One of College Basketball's Top Rivalries

Published |Modified
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/News