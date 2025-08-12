Villanova Announces Non-Conference Schedule for 2025-26 NCAA Season
Kevin Willard is hoping to make a great first impression in his first season as the new head coach of the Villanova Wildcats.
Nova has uncharacteristically been one of the worst teams in the BIG EAST since Jay Wright abruptly retired following the 2022 season. A lot has to change for Nova to regain relevance on the college basketball landscape.
While yes, winning games against conference opponents is essential, playing teams outside of the BIG EAST could give Willard and the Wildcats a good idea of where they stand on the college basketball landscape.
The list of exactly which non-BIG EAST programs Villanova will play was released by the school on Tuesday afternoon.
Villanova Wildcats Announce Non-Conference Schedule
Here is a breakdown of when Villanova will play their regular season games outside of the BIG EAST during the 2025-26 season:
- Oct. 19 vs. VCU
- Oct. 24 @ Virginia
- Nov. 3 vs. BYU
- Nov. 8 vs. Queens
- Nov. 11 vs. Sacred Heart
- Nov. 15 vs Duquesne
- Nov. 19 @ La Salle
- Nov. 25 vs. ODU
- Dec. 1 vs. Temple
- Dec. 6 BIG 5 Classic
- Dec. 9 @ Michigan
- Dec. 13 vs. Pitt, Dec. 19 @ Wisconsin
Looking at this slate of games, there are a couple of matchups and games that immediately stand out.
Villanova vs. BYU
BYU has a roster that could legitimately contend for a national championship in 2026; they’re the best of the best. This game so early in the season could give Willard an immediate indication of how far his new program is from contending.
Villanova vs. Temple
Villanova’s matchup against Temple will always have a big circle around it on the schedule. The two schools are only separated by a short drive or a 40-minute SEPTA train ride.
The Wildcats topped Temple, 94-65, in last year’s iteration of the rivalry, so the Owls will certainly want to get payback for this lopsided victory.
Villanova vs. Pitt
Speaking of rivalries, Nova is set to renew their in-state rivalry against a former BIG EAST team in Pitt. Nova has played Pitt 65 times over the last 75 years, and these two teams have a history of tightly-contested games.
Villanova @ Michigan
Remember when the Wildcats took on the Wolverines in the 2018 National Championship and Villanova topped the Big Ten team? The next chapter of these programs’ history is set for later this year, with the two teams facing off in Ann Arbor.
