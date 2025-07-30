Villanova Receives Discouraging Prediction Before Next Season
The Villanova Wildcats are in a position the program has not been in many times during its legendary history; the program is rebuilding.
No one is going to deny that Nova has been struggling on the court and in recruiting ever since Jay Wright abruptly retired following the 2022 season.
The hope is that new head coach Kevin Willard can bring the Wildcats back to their glory days, but it looks like it’s still going to be a couple of years before that happens.
CBS Sports’ David Cobb recently named Villanova as one of his “losers” of the transfer portal, noting that they “may need another year” before returning to BIG EAST contenders, and the analyst doesn’t think the Wildcats will reach the NCAA tournament
“Programs like Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and Vanderbilt reaped significant dividends from coaching changes last cycle. Replicating their immediate improvement may be tough for Villanova. First-year coach Kevin Willard's transfer haul ranks No. 64 nationally and features just one top-200 player in the 247Sports transfer rankings,” explained Cobb.
“Top-100 freshmen Acaden Lewis and Chris Jeffrey could be long-term building blocks, but it's unwise to expect too much out of the gate from four-star prospects in this era. Willard could turn out to be a great hire, but reaching the NCAA Tournament in Year 1 is going to be a challenge.”
Hopefully, as Willard settles in as Villanova’s coach, he can attract top recruits to the program and can get back to March Madness soon.
Right now, it just doesn’t look like this is going to be the year for that to happen.
Read More College Basketball Coverage:
MORE: San Diego State Aztecs Receive Exciting Prediction for Next Season
MORE: Kings' Nique Clifford Receives Strong Take Ahead of Rookie Season
MORE: St. John's Star Connected To New York Knicks In Early NBA Mock Draft
MORE: Suns' Rasheer Fleming Receives Strong Take Ahead of Rookie Season
MORE: Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner Receives Bold Take Ahead of Rookie Season