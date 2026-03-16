Ranking All 32 Men’s March Madness First-Round Games

The men’s NCAA tournament is set. After months of games, from the best to the worst, 68 teams stand just a few weeks away from potentially winning a national championship.

But before we look too far ahead at what top teams might be poised to make deep runs or which Cinderellas might don glass slippers, let’s focus on what’s right in front of our noses: the first round.

After the First Four in Dayton, a glorious 32 games will be on the slate on the best two men’s sports days of the year on Thursday and Friday. But what if you’re busy and can’t watch every second of every game? What if your boss comes calling? What if you have to step out to spend time with family or friends? Or eat a meal?

Well that’s what these rankings are for. Sports Illustrated has taken the time to sort out the first-round matchups from No. 32 to No. 1, so you can focus on only the best of the best, if you so choose. Or if you’re able to try and squeeze in at least a few minutes of every game, you’ll know what to pay attention to in each one.

A small disclaimer: The play-in games won’t be included in these rankings—first-round matchups only. That said, we’ll endeavor to place the matchups that will contain the winners from the First Four tilts on the list, no matter who exactly emerges from Dayton.

Let’s get into it:

32. No. 1 seed Florida vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M/Lehigh

Friday, 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT

Prairie View (No. 288) and Lehigh (No. 284) enter as the lowest-ranked teams in KenPom in the field, having pulled off pretty remarkable upsets in their respective conference tourneys. Against the defending champs, who have tremendous size and lead the nation in rebounding, that’s quite literally a tall task.

31. No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Siena

Thursday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

Any game that features presumptive national player of the year Cameron Boozer falling this low on the list feels wrong, but there should be plenty of time to watch the Blue Devils in this year’s Dance. Siena also plays a punishingly slow brand of basketball, ranking 319th this season in tempo, making this a potentially drawn-out beatdown for the Saints.

30. No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Tennessee State

Friday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

Experienced guards often make the difference in March Madness, and the Tigers have a pair of them in Aaron Nkrumah and Travis Harper II. The issue? Past them on the roster, there’s not enough shooting to keep pace with a high-scoring team like the Cyclones. Still, Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic is at least worth the price of admission, even if this game doesn’t end up close.

29. No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Furman

Friday, 10 p.m. ET, TBS

The Huskies’ title hopes might be teetering toward life support, but there’s no denying that Dan Hurley teams have risen to the occasion in the NCAA tournament before. With five players averaging more than 10 points per game, UConn can withstand a bad game from one or two of its starters and be just fine, so long as the team limits turnovers, which plagued them in recent losses to Marquette and St. John’s.

28. No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

UMBC is back in the Dance for the first time since pulling off the tournament’s first upset of a No. 1 seed. Can lightning strike twice? That would require the Retrievers to get past a Howard team with excellent guard play and then take down Michigan, perhaps the best defensive team in the country. That doesn’t seem likely, but hey, we never thought a No. 16 seed would beat a No. 1 seed. And it’s happened twice in the past seven NCAA tournaments.

27. No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 LIU

Friday, 1:35 p.m. ET, TNT

Fins up! If you haven’t gotten a chance to familiarize yourself with the celebratory craze that’s sweeping Long Island, and soon the nation, brush up before tip on Friday. Because once this game gets underway, it’s hard to see the Sharks keeping up with the size and athleticism of Arizona for long. Nevertheless, it’s gimmicks like this chant that make March Madness great.

26. No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Idaho

Thursday, 10:10 p.m. ET, truTV

Kelvin Sampson may not have been able to reach the mountaintop at Houston, but his teams have a remarkable ability to make it to the second weekend. In each of the past five years, the Cougars have at least made the Sweet 16. With so much of last season’s runner-up group back for another run, it’s hard to see Houston getting bounced early.

25. No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State

Friday, 1:50 p.m. ET, TBS

The Hoos haven’t skipped a beat under first-year coach Ryan Odom, and it’s very possible Virginia has one of the most favorable paths to a Final Four of any team in the field. However, this game lacks a certain star quality outside of Virginia forward Thijs de Ridder, who should be the best player in this matchup by a wide margin.

24. No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

Thursday, 10 p.m. ET, TBS

Kennesaw State’s run to a Conference USA title despite suspending leading scorer Simeon Cottle for his association with the federal gambling probe halfway through the season is no doubt impressive. But it’s hard to see the Owls having an answer defensively for sixth-year senior Graham Ike, one of the most powerful, yet fluid, scoring forwards in the country.

23. No. 4 Nebraska at No. 13 Troy

Thursday, 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

The Huskers’ magical season tapered off in the past month as the team’s offensive issues started to become more readily apparent. Nebraska ranks outside the top 50 in offense, according to KenPom, which could spell trouble if the group gets into a rock fight against a mid-major like Troy. The Trojans don’t have much shooting but do have the frontcourt length to potentially bother Nebraska star Pryce Sandfort.

22. No. 3 Michigan State at No. 14 North Dakota State

Thursday, 4:05 p.m. ET, TNT

All eyes will be on Jeremy Fears Jr. in this tournament, and not just because he leads the nation in assists per game. The sophomore point guard has developed quite the reputation for a number of unsavory plays throughout the season. Whether or not Fears can keep that element of his game in check could determine how long this group of Spartans lasts in the tournament, even with Tom Izzo’s March résumé giving the program a clear boost.

21. No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point

Thursday, 1:50 p.m. ET, TBS

There’s certainly a chance this game could end up close with High Point’s offensive prowess. The Panthers are ranked third in the field in scoring offense, putting up a whopping 90 points per game. But after watching what Wisconsin’s backcourt did in the Big Ten tournament, it’s hard to imagine the Badgers getting bounced early. John Blackwell (31) and Nick Boyd (38) combined for 69 points in the quarterfinal victory over Illinois—and it’s safe to assume we can expect more of those types of performances in the NCAA tournament.

20. No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Queens

Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV

The Boilermakers overcoming a late regular-season slide to win the Big Ten tournament doesn’t seem like fool’s gold—even if Purdue has garnered somewhat of a reputation for bowing out of March Madness earlier than it should. Plus, point guard Braden Smith needs just two assists to break Bobby Hurley’s all-time career assists record, which will make for a special moment in the first round.

19. No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 California Baptist

Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

Congratulations to the Lancers on making the NCAA tournament for the first time, even if it came at the expense of Utah Valley who lost in heartbreaking fashion on a missed alley-oop in the WAC final. Dominique Daniels Jr. (23.2 points per game, fifth in NCAA) is a name fans could get very familiar with if California Baptist manages to knock off a powerhouse like Kansas. Of course the 5' 10" guard will have to compete with projected top NBA draft pick Darryn Peterson.

18. No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Penn

Thursday, 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT

No one man should have as much power as Penn forward TJ Power displayed in the Ivy League final this past Sunday. The former Virginia and Duke product poured in 44 points in the win over Yale, and hit two of his seven threes in the final seven seconds of regulation to force overtime. Power may need to replicate that performance for the Quakers to keep pace with the Illini, but March Madness has had its fair share of Ivy League heroes in the past, so why not?

17. No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara

Friday, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Mark Pope and the Cats had a roller-coaster season, but there’s no doubt that this team has tested itself against some of the best programs in the country. Santa Clara, on the other hand, dropped most of its games against the top teams it played in both the WCC and its nonconference slate. A WCC tournament win over Saint Mary’s may have punched the Broncos’ first ticket in three decades, but Allen Graves and Christian Hammond will need a massive effort to take down a blueblood like Kentucky.

16. No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa

Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

This is a nightmare matchup for the Panthers, who have no one in the rotation above 6' 8" to slow down Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor. The Johnnies will also be playing with a chip on their shoulder also winning a double league title and landing on the No. 5 line. What Rick Pitino has done to change the pecking order in the Big East in just a few years at St. John’s is astounding, but after last season’s second-round exit, the pressure is dialed up on this team to make a deep run.

15. No. 8 Ohio State at No. 9 TCU

Thursday, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Bruce Thornton feels like a player of a bygone era—a four-year starter who spent his entire career with the Buckeyes. But this is his first year in the NCAA tournament as Ohio State seems to have finally found the recipe under Jake Diebler. Scoring in bunches against the TCU defense and David Punch (2.0 blocks, 1.3 steals per game) could be a challenge for Thornton, making points hard to come by for both teams in this matchup.

14. No. 4 Arkansas at No. 13 Hawai’i

Thursday, 4:25 p.m. ET, TBS

If you haven’t watched Darius Acuff Jr. much this season, now’s a great time to start. A gifted scorer at all three levels, the 19-year-old freshman had 49 points in a double-overtime loss to Alabama in February. In the SEC championship game against Vandebilt, he racked up another 30 points and 11 assists as the Razorbacks won their first league title of any kind since 2000.

13. No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Akron

Friday, 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

No JT Toppin sucks some of the oxygen out of what could have been a special NCAA tournament run for the Red Raiders. Thankfully, Texas Tech announced that star guard Christian Anderson will be available after slipping on the ill-fated LED court at the Big 12 tournament. And the Red Raiders will need him, seeing as Akron is an efficient and dangerous mid-major, coming in as the third-best team in the field in effective field goal percentage.

12. No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

Thursday, 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV

Lithuanian forward Paulius Murauskas had a special season in the WCC, but part of what makes Saint Mary’s so lethal is its depth. Murauskas had just nine points when the Gaels smashed Gonzaga in the regular-season finale, but Mikey Lewis dropped 31 in an 11-point victory—a win that also earned Saint Mary’s a share of the league title.

11. No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Iowa

Friday, 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

College basketball fans got their first main look at Bennett Stirtz in last year’s NCAA tournament when No. 11 Drake upset No. 6 Missouri in the opening round. Well, now he’s averaging 20 points per game for the Hawkeyes alongside coach Ben McCollum and there’s a chance he’s poised for an even bigger postseason. Clemson has no player that can go toe-to-toe with Stirtz and will rely heavily on its defense to try and keep pace in this game.

10. No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 McNeese

Thursday, 3:15 p.m. ET, truTV

Remember Amir Khan, the McNeese manager who went viral and racked up endorsement deals after his NCAA tournament tunnel walkouts last season? Well he’s back in March Madness with the Cowboys, so prepare for maximum aura when McNeese takes the floor on Thursday. The Cowboys are relentless on the court, too, and force the second-most turnovers in the nation, so Vanderbilt star guard Tyler Tanner and the rest of the Dores will have to be careful with the ball from the opening tip.

9. No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)/SMU

Friday, 4:25 p.m. ET, TBS

The first of the usually upset-laden No. 6–vs.–No. 11 matchups could feature college basketball’s darling this season. The RedHawks slipped up in the MAC tournament and now have to head to Dayton. But even if Miami doesn’t win, Boopie Miller (who not only has one of the best names in the field, but also some of the most explosive scoring ability) could lead the Mustangs into an upset bid against Nate Ament and the Vols.

8. No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 Missouri

Friday, 10:10 p.m. ET, truTV

All eyes will be on the backcourt battle in this matchup between Tre Donaldson for Miami and Missouri’s Mark Mitchell. There’s no denying that Donaldson has the better running mate in Canes leading scorer Malik Reneau, but Mitchell arrives in March Madness after back-to-back 32-point games against Arkansas and Kentucky. The Tigers lost both of those outings but if Mitchell can summon that sort of performance a third time, it’s hard to imagine Missouri going home after one game.

7. No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra

Friday, 3:15 p.m. ET, truTV

Nate Oats was already concerned about his team’s recent losses at Georgia and in the SEC tournament to Ole Miss. Then he learned Monday that No. 2 scorer Aden Holloway was arrested on a felony marijuana charge. That bodes horribly for the Tide, who will bring the usual Oats style of pace (No. 4 nationally) and space (No. 1 nationally in three-point attempts) to a matchup with the CAA champs. The Pride are not to be overlooked however, and this may be a popular first-round upset pick.

6. No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF

Friday, 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

Perhaps the Bruins just needed Mick Cronin to continue beefing with reporters, because they’re one of the hottest programs in the country coming into March Madness. The question for UCLA will be health. Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau are one of the best duos that will take the court in this NCAA tournament, but both sustained injuries during the Big Ten tournament, even as the Bruins picked off Michigan State. Both are expected to play in the first round, but at what level remains to be seen.

5. No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Utah State

Friday, 4:10 p.m. ET, TNT

Kevin Willard has Nova back dancing for the first time since the Jay Wright era—and it’s where the Wildcats belong. But Utah State is the early favorite in this game and for good reason with guards MJ Collins Jr. and Mason Falslev at the helm. The Aggies are efficient offensively and able to force teams to make plenty of mistakes defensively. Though it’s difficult to see either of these teams picking off Arizona in the second round, the first-round matchup is delectable.

4. No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Texas/NC State

Thursday, 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

AJ Dybantsa, are you ready to become a March Madness hero? The Cougars are banged up and without star Richie Saunders going into the NCAA tournament, but when you have the nation’s leading scorer on your team, special things can happen. Dybantsa is fresh off 93 points across three Big 12 tournament games and makes putting the ball in the basket look like art. Plus, because of BYU’s shorthanded lineup, we’ll likely get to see the potential No. 1 pick hoop for close to the entirety of the 40 minutes of this matchup, considering it should be close no matter which team comes out of Dayton.

3. No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida

Thursday, 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Get ready to run. South Florida ranks in the top 15 in the country in pace, which leads to plenty of opportunities and plenty of points on the board (eighth nationally with 87.7 points per game). And the Cardinals aren’t that far behind at 20th in scoring offense. This should be a competitive matchup, too, in addition to an aesthetically pleasing style of play. Much of that could depend on the availability of Cardinals star freshman Mikel Brown Jr., who hasn’t played since Feb. 28 with a hamstring injury. A lot will fall on backcourt teammate Ryan Conwell if Brown can’t go.

2. No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis

Thursday, 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

Speaking of tempo, Georgia plays even quicker than USF and scores in bunches as a result (fifth in D-I). Saint Louis isn’t far behind at 10th in scoring offense, due largely to extraordinary efficiency. The straw that stirs the camel’s drink for the Billikens? Robbie Avila, who at long last we’ll get to see in the NCAA tournament after Indiana State’s snub two years ago. Now the crux point for the offense at Saint Louis alongside coach Josh Schertz, the bespectacled big man is poised to add a new chapter to his illustrious career.

1. No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 VCU

Thursday, 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

Last but certainly not least is what promises to be one of the most competitive games of the first round. The Rams won six straight and 16 of their last 17 to emphatically punch their ticket into the Big Dance. And VCU did so because of exquisite depth. Not a single player on the roster averages more than 28 minutes per game and the top seven guys in the rotation all average more than seven points per game. North Carolina will have to contend with that sort of never-ending wave of options for VCU without star Caleb Wilson, but Henri Veesaar promises to make life difficult for the Rams inside. The fact that this game is in Greenville, S.C., not far from either school, also should only elevate its status as the best matchup of the first round.

More March Madness from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.