Washington Commanders Mock Draft & Team Needs
The Washington Commanders took the NFL by storm in 2024, riding the breakout performance of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to a 12-5 record and a trip to the NFC Conference Championship. With an explosive offense and a defense showing flashes of promise, Washington enters the 2025 NFL Draft focused on addressing key weaknesses to elevate them from surprise contender to legitimate Super Bowl threat.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders were the NFL’s Cinderella story in 2024, led by the electric play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They cruised to a 12-5 record, defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round and upset the top-seeded Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round before being bounced from the postseason by the eventual Super Bowl champs.
Washington’s offense emerged as one of the most explosive in the league, finishing fifth in points per game (28.5) and seventh in total yards (369.6)—the best mark in an NFC East that featured the Philadelphia Eagles. While they hovered around the league average in passing (215.6 yards per game), their ground game was nothing short of dominant. Behind the dynamic backfield tandem of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler—along with Daniels’ own playmaking ability—Washington churned out 154.1 rushing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL.
Defensively, the Commanders were solid overall, ranking 13th in total yards allowed per game (327.9). Their secondary was a strength, giving up just 189.5 passing yards per contest, the third-fewest in the league. However, their run defense lagged far behind, surrendering 137.5 rushing yards per game—third-worst in the NFL and a clear area of concern moving forward.
Starting Offense:
QB Jayden Daniels
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
WR Terry McLaurin
WR Deebo Samuel
TE Zach Ertz
Daniels was arguably the biggest sleeper at the quarterback position in 2024 fantasy football leagues. After being drafted outside the top 15 in most formats, the rookie produced top-five numbers, totaling 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions. As a true dual-threat signal-caller, he added 891 rushing yards (second at the position behind Lamar Jackson), and six touchdowns on the ground. B-Rob and Ekeler each finished within the top 35 running backs in PPR formats despite each missing significant time with injuries.
Outside of McLaurin, the Commanders lacked elite weapons in the wide receiver room but the addition of Deebo Samuel will change that heading into the 2025 season. And with a veteran like Zach Ertz at the tight end position, who surprisingly finished as the TE7 in fantasy football, the Commanders have one of the most stable groups of skill-position players in the NFC. With a full season of experience at the NFL level under his belt, Daniels should lead this team to fantasy fireworks in the upcoming season.
Washington’s biggest hole is on the defensive line, both on the edge and in the middle. They need to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks and fortify the interior of the line to contain opposing rushing games. And although Marshon Lattimore’s presence may help, the Commanders could use some more depth in the secondary after losing safety Jeremy Chinn to the Las Vegas Raiders. And despite the presence of veterans Robinson and Ekeler in the backfield, Washington may opt to add a young bruiser to their running back room.
Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 29th
Round 2: 61st
Round 4: 128th
Round 6: 205th
Round 7: 245th
With the No. 29 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Commanders will likely look to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Losing Dante Fowler to the Dallas Cowboys opened up a big hole at the defensive end position and for that reason (among others), I expect them to snag Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Boston College. Ezeiruaku delivered a breakout campaign last season, recording an impressive 16.5 sacks while showcasing elite athletic traits. His remarkable 82-inch wingspan allows him to consistently disrupt plays and neutralize size disadvantages. If he is off the board, Tennessee’s James Pierce could be another option.
At the tail end of the second round with the No. 61 selection, Washington could opt for some secondary help, an interior defensive lineman, or a running back. Ultimately, I anticipate them targeting a cornerback such as Iowa State’s Darien Porter. A converted wide receiver with limited starting experience on defense, Porter would benefit from not being thrust into an every-down role immediately. He offers immediate value on special teams—having blocked four punts and a field goal in college—and showcased elite speed with a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
Later in the draft, Washington may start to add some offensive players but the defense is what really needs to improve to catapult them into a true Super Bowl contender.
More NFL Team Mock Drafts:
Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft & Team Needs
Tennessee Titans Mock Draft & Team Needs
Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft & Team Needs
Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft & Team Needs
New York Giants Mock Draft & Team Needs
Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft & Team Needs
Carolina Panthers Mock Draft & Team Needs
Houston Texans Mock Draft & Team Needs
Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft & Team Needs
Cleveland Browns Mock Draft & Team Needs
New Orleans Saints Mock Draft & Team Needs
Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft & Team Needs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mock Draft & Team Needs
Baltimore Ravens Mock Draft & Team Needs
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft & Team Needs
Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft & Team Needs
New York Jets Mock Draft & Team Needs
New England Patriots NFL Draft & Team Needs
Miami Dolphins Mock Draft & Team Needs
Buffalo Bills Mock Draft & Team Needs
Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs
San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs