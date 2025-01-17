Aprilia CEO Warns MotoGP After KTM's Financial Fallout
Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has cited the example of KTM's financial fallout to warn MotoGP, saying "Our sport, our business, is a bit too expensive."
He acknowledged having suggestions on his mind to improve the situation and hopes that Liberty Media's takeover of the sport will add the much-needed "magic touch" to improve the situation, as it did to Formula 1.
The announcement of the acquisition of Dorna Sports by Liberty Media was made last year with a valuation of €4.2 billion. While the deal is said to have been delayed due to an investigation by the European Commission, it is expected to go through, eventually.
KTM faces a financial crisis that has pushed the company into self-administration to avoid bankruptcy. Despite reports about securing new investment to sustain operations, it is speculated that the brand could exit MotoGP after the 2026 season.
Rivola addressed the situation at the launch of the 2025 Aprilia RS-GP MotoGP bike. When asked about the financial feasibility of MotoGP. He said:
“How much time do I have to answer. It’s one of my never-ending discussions with [Dorna CEO] Carmelo [Ezpeleta] and the MotoGP environment.
“I still believe that our sport, our business, is a bit too expensive. And I think we don’t need really that much to provide a good show, and we have aircraft on two wheels.
“In my opinion, there are a few things that can be managed a bit better, regulated a bit better. But when you make a rule you need to be in a position to control the rule, I understand this.
“But the warning that we got from KTM’s situation shouldn’t be taken like ‘ok, it’s bad luck’.
“I think we should do something and I hope for the next five-year contract [with MotoGP] we will discuss it again.”
Aprilia's CEO does not predict a KTM MotoGP exit and stressed that the championship needs the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer. Revealing his optimism about Liberty's takeover of the sport, he added:
“I don’t think we will lose KTM.
“And I think the championship needs KTM. It’s time to deliver good news to MotoGP because we provide, I think, the best show ever.
“And we are not getting back I think what we are delivering.
“So, I would be very keen to see Liberty involved because the Americans are generally good at internal marketing, according to what they did in F1.
“It looks like they have a sort of magic tough and we need that magic touch in MotoGP because it’s a beautiful sport and the riders are sort of super heroes. [sic]
“And we need to show to the world what they are.”