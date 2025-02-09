Aprilia Reveals Marco Bezzecchi’s Key Strength During Pre-Season Test In Jorge Martin’s Absence
Aprilia has pointed out a key trait of Marco Bezzecchi during the pre-season testing in Sepang, where Jorge Martin crashed and sustained fractures. The team's technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini opened up about Bezzecchi's technical knowledge that was little known about, a key factor that likely helped the Italian outfit choose an ideal direction for the 2025 RS-GP bike.
The former Ducati rider signed with the factory Aprilia team towards the end of the 2024 season and is slated to race alongside Martin. However, with Martin being out of testing as a result of a violent highside on the first day of testing, Bezzecchi showcased his technical prowess that took Sterlacchini by surprise. Sterlacchini said:
“He is really good.
“From the outside, I had the impression that Marco was super-talented but not so technical.
“It has been a good surprise!
“The job we’re doing, setting up the bike in terms of hardware items, is quite an interesting way to work because it’s very calm.
“We are setting up the bike in a way which is repeatable, so we can test just one item, and to have statistical data with consistency.”
Apart from the reigning world champion, Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez also crashed during the pre-season test, forcing Aprilia to make do with the resources at hand. Addressing the uncertainty, the technical director added:
“This is one of the problems, the difficult part of our job.
“We are adapting, day by day, based on the result of the test items.
“We have slots for each items and we will respect it.”
Sterlacchini addressed the need to refine every aspect of the 2025 RS-GP to maximize its competitiveness, stressing that the bike must be strong enough to secure front-row starts on the MotoGP grid. He explained:
“The development and the evolution of the bike? We must touch every point of the bike.
“This is one of the crucial points because it allows the rider to push the bike to the limit, to explore the rear tyre.
“The electronics are like a black box, the engine will deliver the power that the electronics request.”
He added:
“We are focusing with the company, delegating different areas and different tasks.
“The start is an important point. The new generation of MotoGP, with aero and power, if you start at the back it is a difficult race.
“Starting at the front is a key point for performance.”
While acknowledging the challenging task of outperforming Ducati, Sterlacchini admitted that the team remains in a good position to pursue its goal. He added:
“It is always difficult. For sure, we are absolutely in a good situation.
“The human aspect of the company is at a super high level.
“The experience in racing comes from a long time ago.
“There is work to be done. In my experience, there is margin to improve.
“We have a lot of material from the company, but also built here, such as the electronics.”