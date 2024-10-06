British Superbike: Hawk Racing Announces 2025 Title Sponsorship
Hawk Racing has confirmed that MasterMac Surfacing will continue as the team's title sponsor for the third year in a row, extending their partnership into the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB) season.
Announcing the contract extension in a statement, team manager Steve Hicken said:
“We’re absolutely delighted to be continuing our partnership with MasterMac. Since they came on board with the team we’ve enjoyed some memorable results together, which we aim to build on for the remainder of this season and into 2025.
“I’d like to thank them for continuing their support for the team and we look forward to carrying the MasterMac name again next year.”
Roger James, Managing Director of MasterMac Surfacing, commented:
“We’re very much enjoying being part of the Hawk team and excited to be extending our partnership with them.
“We know how hard Steve, the crew and the riders work to compete at such a high level and they’ve been rewarded with some tremendous results.
“We’re proud to have our name on their bikes and I’m confident we’ll be celebrating more success together in future.”
This announcement comes just before the final round of the 2024 season at Brands Hatch next weekend, where riders Lee Jackson and Charlie Nesbitt will look to build on their five podium finishes to date. The season also saw Hawk Racing secure its first double podium since 2004 at Cadwell Park, marking a significant milestone for the team.
Speaking of BSB, Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop revealed in May that he was determined to challenge for a top spot in the Superbike class at the Briggs Equipment North West 200. He’s confident he can compete with the seasoned British Superbike riders and put up a strong fight against the "BSB boys" on race day.
Riding his new MasterMac Hawk Racing Honda Superbike for the first time, Dunlop finished the race in third behind Glenn Irwin and Davey Todd. Explaining how it is easy for short-circuit riders to execute races on similar tracks, as opposed to TT riders who are used to long-distance high-speed racing, he told the media:
“I feel I can be competitive here with the BSB boys. There’s no reason why I can’t be and there’s nothing stopping me because I have the machinery to do so.
“It’s hard because the boys are riding BSB every weekend and it’s [North West 200 course] a short circuit style; obviously we know by the likes of Glenn coming here the short circuit style is what the North West is all about to a degree.
“I suppose people like Glenn are the proof of that because they’re running at the front at BSB, then they come here straight away and turn it on; all the short circuit men – Davey [Todd], Pete [Peter Hickman] – they come to the North West and make it hard work because they’re primed up and ready to go, whereas the TT is a bit different obviously – we know how competitive it is getting there because it’s getting faster every year,”