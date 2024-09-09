Francesco Bagnaia Reveals San Marino MotoGP 'Disaster' Was A Result Of Pain From Aragon GP
Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia attributed his second-place finish at the San Marino Grand Prix to the severe pain from injuries sustained at Aragon the previous weekend. As the effects of his painkillers wore off toward the race’s end, Marc Marquez took advantage and overtook Bagnaia for the lead.
The Italian rider went through an intense crash last weekend involving Gresini rider Alex Marquez. Though none were seriously injured, Bagnaia suffered from neck, back, and shoulder pain as a result of the impact.
Despite qualifying in pole position at Misano, he finished second in the sprint race and the Grand Prix after his concentration dwindled as a result of the pain. Explaining the concluding laps of the San Marino GP, Bagnaia told the media:
“I wanted to try to win the race. Without the rain I had a good probability to win, because my pace was fantastic and Jorge [Martin] behind [would have] surely found it difficult to overtake behind me like it was for me [in the sprint].
“But as soon as it started to rain I saw him enter the box and in my mind everything changed.
“I said ‘ok, I don’t have to crash because he will take zero points’. Then Marc arrived because he was the bravest in terms of pushing in the rain.
“As soon as he overtook me I tried to overtake him back but I didn’t have the chance.
“When I decided to finish second, four, five laps to go, I lost the concentration to be super-fast on track and I started to think more on the pain.
“It was a disaster because it was like in one moment all of the painkiller effect finished. It was a disaster.”
A strategic error by Jorge Martin has reduced his championship lead to Bagnaia to just seven points after the Misano race. When asked if he had expected this difference before the race weekend, Bagnaia said:
“After what happened last week, yes, considering on Monday I wasn’t able to do that much.
“My pain was hurting a lot and was not easy. But we worked a lot, like always, with my crew and I credit my physio, who did a fantastic job again.
“My trainer Carlo the same. So, I’m very proud of what we did. It was not critical like last year but I think the arms and the shoulders are more tricky when you feel pain there than the legs.
“With the legs, you can manage it using the arms more. But you can’t use your legs to be fast like you use your arms. So, it was a bit more difficult riding.
“I was able to ride like I wanted, but it hurt in the last part of the race. It doesn’t taste like a victory, because it’s not a victory, but it tastes good.
“Yesterday I was angry because I had the chance to win and I didn’t take it. Today I did the maximum and I didn’t win. So, more than that was difficult.”