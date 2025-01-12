Jorge Martin Hints At Entering Elite 'Group' Of World Championship Riders
2024 MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has stated that his championship rival Francesco Bagnaia is joining an elite group of riders who are multi-championship winners. However, having beaten Bagnaia last year, Martin reckons he is at the same level as the factory Ducati rider, subtly suggesting that he too deserves recognition among the sport's top-tier riders.
The Spaniard joins the factory Aprilia team this season and has regarded riders such as seven-time MotoGP championship winner Valentino Rossi, six-time championship winner Marc Marquez, two-time world champion Casey Stoner, and two-time world champion Bagnaia as the best in the sport. Having outperformed Bagnaia, Martin claimed that rivals often determine the value of a championship and that the value of the championship in the current era is very high. He told AS:
“Obviously I would have liked to play for a world championship against the greatest, against Valentino Rossi, against Marc Marquez, who is already on track.
“For example against Stoner, against many of those that I have lived through at the time when I was a child and I watched motorcycles from home.
“That was where I wanted to see myself and now I am in that position.
“But in the end these are times, now there's Pecco and he's the one I've had to beat. And then there's Marquez, who's the one I've had to beat.
“So, I consider that Marquez is the best in history along with Valentino, and Pecco is entering that group.
“With the results he's doing, for me he's already surpassed Stoner, for example.
“And I have beaten Pecco, so where does this position me?
“Nor is it to brag. I have my feet on the ground, I know that I still have a lot to do, but it is clear that I consider myself at a sporting level at their level.
“The value of a championship is given to you by your rivals. So, if the rivals are good, the championship will have more value and if they are not so good, then it will not.
“I think in the era we're in, with Marquez, Pecco... right now the level is very high. The value of this championship is very high.
“But then, at the level of marketing or at the level of what Valentino moved, it will surely be almost impossible to reach those numbers, of audiences or sales, but in the end I can't control that.
“I know that in terms of riding I have nothing to envy to riders from another era.”