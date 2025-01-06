MotoGP Legend Who Made Significant Contributions To The Sport Passes Away
Bob MacLean, founder of the WCM independent racing team that achieved five 500GP wins under the Red Bull Yamaha WCM banner, has passed away at 87. MacLean formed WCM in 1992, and the team gained prominence in 1997 with factory-spec YZR500s and Red Bull sponsorship. The team achieved victories through Simon Crafar at Donington in 1998 and Regis Laconi at Valencia in 1999.
WCM’s peak came in 2000 when Garry McCoy, the “slide king,” claimed three victories and finished fifth in the world championship. However, the team faced challenges in 2002 as MotoGP shifted to four-strokes, continuing with two-strokes due to limited Yamaha M1 availability. Red Bull’s exit to partner with KTM that year marked a turning point.
WCM built a four-stroke prototype with a modified Yamaha R1 engine and a Harris-built frame but faced political and technical hurdles. Plans for a V6-powered bike with Blata backing fell through, and the team left the championship after 2005, leaving a lasting legacy of innovation and determination in MotoGP. A statement from MacLean's family reads, as quoted by Road Racing World:
"Robert John MacLean 2/18/1937-12/14/2024.
"Robert John MacLean (Bob), devoted husband, father, and educator passed away peacefully at his home in Wilson, Wyoming on December 14, 2024, at the age of 87. Born on February 18, 1937, in Coronado, California to Robert John MacLean and Mary Witty MacLean. Bob led a life marked by deep commitment to education, sports, and community.
"A graduate of Bronxville High School (Class of 1955), Bob earned a BA in English from Colby College in 1960. After Colby, Bob served three years in the United States Army National Guard. His love of teaching led him to a distinguished career as an educator, beginning with The Allen Stevenson School in New York City. He later joined Rye Country Day School, where he taught English, and spearheaded the construction and operation of the Gerald LaGrange Field House, an ice hockey rink and tennis complex. Bob was the head coach of the Varsity Hockey and Lacrosse teams and served as an assistant Varsity Football coach. In addition, he shared his love of hockey with the Wildcat Hockey Camp, which he founded and ran for multiple years. Bob’s dedication to the sport was further exemplified by his participation in the Master Coaches Clinic, with Fred Shero as headmaster. He served as Chairman of the Hockey Committee for the Hickory Hill Skating Rink in Katonah, NY. He was President of the Southern New England Interscholastic Ice Hockey Coaches Association and was a member of the American Hockey Coaches’ Association.
"After many years of racing motorcycles himself, Bob founded World Championship Motorsports in 1991, of which he was the co-owner/ operator until 2005. WCM competed at the highest level of International Motorsports in the FIM Grand Prix Motorcycle series. His entrepreneurial spirit, like his commitment to education and athletics, was a testament to his talent as a leader.
"Bob was deeply involved in the community, notably serving on the Board of South Kent School from 1990 to 1999, including as President from 1995 to 1999, where his leadership and generosity helped shape the school’s future. Bob was also an active board member of the Teton County Sheriff’s Auxiliary for over two decades and served on the New York Board of the Shakespeare Globe.
"In Wilson, Wyoming, Bob found peace and fulfillment in his love of fly fishing and spending time on his ranch. A supporter of local causes, he contributed to organizations such as the Jackson Hole Land Trust and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, reflecting his deep appreciation for the natural beauty of the region.
"Above all, Bob’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Anna (Marna) MacLean. They raised three sons in Waccabuc, NY and later split their time between Lost Tree Village, Florida and their home in Wilson, Wyoming. Bob is also survived by his three sons, Chris MacLean (Cathryn Kishbaugh), Ian MacLean and Mark MacLean (Marsha Yamaykina) and his five grandchildren.
"Bob’s love of life, his sense of humor, and positive outlook will be remembered by his friends and family."