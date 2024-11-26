Arne Slot's Pre Match Real Madrid Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know
Before Liverpool face off against the European champions, Real Madrid, Arne Slot sat down with the media to discuss all matters before the game and confirmed injuries also. With Liverpool sitting in first place in both the Champions League and Premier League tables, they enter this game off the back of an undefeated run spanning the last fourteen outings in all competitions. A team in red-hot form and spurred on by a gritty win against difficult circumstances over the weekend.
Speaking to the media, the Liverpool Head Coach had this to say:
Asked about the comments made by Mohamed Salah following the victory away from home against Southampton:
''People told me about this, but I have said many times we don’t share this over here – at least I don’t share this over here. The only thing I can say is if you look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out, so that quote I can give you.''
When asked if those comments might cause a distraction in the dressing room?
''We want his numbers to be at where they are at the moment because those are the numbers Mo always has had and still has, so that’s the positive thing. I don’t think he is distracted at all, I haven’t seen that. After the [Manchester] United game where he made some comments, I haven’t seen it after a post I was told about, he just kept on scoring. I didn’t see anything today, he is just fully focused on the game tomorrow. I think these kind of things are inside here, probably inside the media and all the fans talk about it, which is completely normal, but if you would have been at the AXA today I don’t think any player talked about it, at least not when I was there.
''They always give each other a bit of stick, so maybe they did this now as well, but players are also all focused on the short term and that’s Madrid and that’s [Manchester] City. But the time Mo’s contract is ending, players don’t look at it that way. We as a club do, but the players don’t. So I don’t think there is any distraction at all for him, for the players and definitely not for me. I worked yesterday on preparing the team in the best possible way and there was not one time in my mind I thought, ‘I am sitting there tomorrow talking about Mo.’''
Discussing the difficulty of facing both Real Madrid and Manchester City in the same week:
''It is a big game. I think Real Madrid, Manchester City dominated Europe – and the leagues – for a few years now, combined with Liverpool because Liverpool were always up there as well competing with these two clubs. It’s a special week for us, especially because we play two times at home, but when this week is done then again a big week is coming up with Newcastle away and the Merseyside derby. If you are Liverpool you always play big games, but these two are special because these three clubs have dominated the league in Europe for so many years recently, so it’s a special week to play.''
When asked about their start to the season and the popularity of the team and the staff:
''Results have been really good – and results are always done by the players. If they have very good results then that is always good for the manager and for the press officer and for everyone who works at the club. We also know how much effort we have to put in to win these games and that’s why we always have to give credit to the players that put this effort in to get these results. As a result of that, the players are popular – like you just heard, because Mo is quite popular over here – and maybe the manager that is part of those results as well.''
Arne was asked about facing Carlo Ancelotti and what it meant to him:
''That, you have to ask me after the game if we were able to win… that is a very difficult thing, not only for Liverpool, but for every club that has played them in Europe, because they can win in so many different styles and so many different ways, that’s the better way to put it. That’s why they won this competition so many times, because they can win being really dominant and outplay the opponent, but if it is a difficult game they always find a way to win the game or to go to the next round. That’s what makes them special. Also of course because they are always having great individual players, great quality, but that’s the nicest thing of tomorrow. That’s why it’s so busy, because Liverpool has some great players at the moment and for recent years as well. So, that’s why we're all looking forward to the game tomorrow.''
When discussing if the weekend fixture against Manchester City will be on his mind:
''I think the answer was Sunday against Southampton where you could argue if the next games are Real Madrid and City are the players really ready to perform? Or are they looking at the next game? No, they didn’t. Of course, I know we conceded two goals, but if you look at those two goals the effort we did to prevent the other team from scoring was there. We were in both situations a bit unlucky. But the moment Robbo [Andy Robertson] made the tackle, I think there were six or seven players from us around the ball. The moment they scored the second one there were eight players from us inside our 18-yard box. So, we are not distracted by next opponents. We’re only focused on the next game and that is now Real Madrid. If you then look at the next one, I don’t think any football player would do that, everybody just enjoys it to play tomorrow against Madrid, especially here at Anfield.''
Liverpool are facing Real Madrid for the fourth consecutive time in a UEFA Champions League campaign, Slot addressed this also:
''I wasn’t aware of the fact we’d played them so many times: I was aware of the fact two years ago they were, if I’m correct, I say they because I was not part of it, but we were 2-0 up, I think. I think I even used that game to my team at Feyenoord at that moment saying Madrid always finds a way of winning that game. Because the moment Liverpool was 2-0 up there was no-one that would’ve expected that game would end up being 5-2 to Madrid, but that is what makes them so special. That they can turn games around like that, but they can also take the ball tomorrow and just dominate you from the start. Probably one of the reasons is that they have a great manager for years already and they have great individuals as well. That makes them one of the best – maybe the best club – in the last five to 10 years in Europe.''
With Vinicius Jnr injured and out, will Liverpool change their approach and how they attack the game?
''Yes, definitely. We approached it differently because a new player is going to play for them with different qualities. We knew when Vinicius would’ve started, I had to prepare them for him and [Kylian] Mbappe and all the others. But they are probably the main attacking threat for them. Now, with him not playing, we have to expect something else. I think he played almost every game for Madrid so it’s again quite difficult for us now to understand what we can expect. But what we do know what we can expect is 11 players with great quality and we try to prepare them in the best possible way. Will [Jude] Bellingham play as a 10? Will he play from the left? Will he play from the right? Will Endrick come in? Will [Arda] Guler start? They have so many options, which now is a bit more difficult for us to see what they’re going to do. If Vinicius would’ve been fit I think I’ve come up with their line-up, but now it is going to be a bit of a surprise for us maybe. But the thing we do know is that we play 11 great players in a very good team.''
When asked about facing Mbappe and what his best position is:
''A lot of questions about the team we face and my opinion about them. The only thing I can tell you is I’m not bothered about what is his best position. The only thing I am bothered about is his quality. We have to face that quality and we have to play him in the best way. He has shown so many times that he is so difficult to defend for his country and for Paris Saint-Germain and also for Real Madrid. If Vinicius would’ve played it would’ve been one of the best players that football has at the moment. So, now it’s Mbappe, who is still there. I’m not the manager of Madrid so it’s not up to me what his best position is or not. I think every position he plays, he’s one of the best players in the world. We have to be ready for him.''
Arne Slot and Liverpool are set to do battle with the Spanish giants at 8pm BST tomorrow night in what is looking to be the biggest game of the midweek slate of fixtures.