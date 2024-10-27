Arsenal v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | Premier League Matchday 9
Liverpool, who currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, travel to North London this afternoon to take on third place Arsenal. The game rounds off week nine of the campaign and is the most anticipated fixture of the weekend.
The Reds come into today's game off the back of a mid week away win at Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners were also victorious in Europe during the week as they defeated Shakhtar Donetsk at home.
Victory this afternoon would see Slots men return to top spot in the Premier League following Manchester City’s win against Southampton yesterday, it would also see them go seven points ahead of today's opponents, Arsenal. Arteta has faced a number of setbacks with key players picking up injuries over the last few weeks, his side in need of a win today to ensure they can keep the gap at the top of the table tight.
Confirmed Lineups
Arsenal
Raya, Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber, Rice, Merino, Trossard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Subs: Neto, Nichols, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus
Liverpool
Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Morton, Szoboszlai, Gakpo
The Reds make three changes from the midweek UCL victory as Jones, Robertson and Diaz all replace the trio of Tsimikas, Szoboszlai and Gakpo.