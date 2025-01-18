Brentford v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News | Jota Misses Out For Reds
Diogo Jota is not in the Liverpool squad for the Premier League match against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.
The Portuguese was on hand to earn Liverpool a point in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in midweek but Arne Slot confirmed at his pre-match press conference that he finished the game complaining of injury.
Jota missed training on Thursday and it looks like he has not recovered in time to face Thomas Frank's Bees as he is not named on the Reds' 20-player teamsheet.
Slot makes one change to the team that played at the City Ground in midweek with Kostas Tsimikas replacing Scotland captain Andy Robertson at left-back.
Darwin Nunez returns to the squad after serving a one-match ban for picking up five bookings but has to be content with a place on the bench as Luis Diaz continues in the central striker role.
Liverpool Team
