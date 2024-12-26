Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City | Premier League - Man Of The Match - Reds Go 7 Points Clear With Game In Hand
Leading up to Liverpool’s game against Leicester, title challengers Chelsea lost against Fulham in second-half stoppage time.
The Blues’ loss puts them seven points behind the Reds in the title race, and Liverpool still have their game in hand to play later in the season.
Arsenal have their game against Ipswich Town tomorrow and could close the gap at the top of the table to six with a win (Liverpool still having their game in hand), but Arne Slot’s team continues to put the pressure on the sides looking to match the Reds.
An early goal from Leicester’s Jordan Ayew threatened to spoil the party at Anfield, but Slot’s side dug in and found the result.
Liverpool had 73% of the possession in the first half, but they might have gone into halftime without the equalizer, with Mohamed Salah tantalizingly hitting the crossbar after a brilliant curling effort.
Thankfully, Gakpo scored the Reds' equalizer in first-half stoppage time, which helped change the mood going into the second half.
It didn’t take long for Liverpool to go ahead in the second half. After brilliant link-up play, Alexis Mac Allister found Curtis Jones in the box, and the latter slotted home to give the Reds the lead.
Leicester had moments on the counterattack to threaten an equalizer, but Liverpool dominated with 65% possession and eventually scored their buffer goal, a brilliantly curled goal from Salah in the 82nd minute.
There were many candidates for man of the match, including Mac Allister, Salah, and a stalwart Joe Gomez, but Gakpo pips the others with his performance.
The Dutchman bagged a goal and assist and had additional impressive stats, including an accurate passing percentage of 92% from 22/24 passes, a successful dribbling rate of 100% from two take-ons, and three recoveries.