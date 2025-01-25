Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich | Premier League - Player Ratings | Gakpo Brace Sinks Ipswich As Salah Scores Again
A first-half battering against Ipswich Town was enough to claim all three points on a Saturday afternoon at Anfield.
Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring early in the game to put Liverpool a goal up, before Salah and Gakpo shared a goal each to make it 3-0 before half-time.
The Dutch winger scored his second of the game from a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cross to put the game far beyond doubt, although Ipswich did get their consolation goal in the 90th minute.
Liverpool Player Ratings
Alisson Becker - 7
Made a brilliant save to keep Ipswich out towards the end of the game and probably couldn't do much for the goal, didn't have much to do otherwise.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 10
Really wanted a goal in front of the Kop, hitting the woodwoork and going close from distance, but did enough to earn a 10 with a great all-round performance including a pinpoint cross for Cody Gakpo's second.
Ibrahima Konate - 9
Colossal performance and even got himself an assist with a pass through to Szoboszlai for the first goal. Was playing almost 20 yards into the opposition half at times.
Virgil van Dijk - 8
Didn't have as much to do as his counterpart, as usual, and on a day like today it was almost nothing.
Andy Robertson - 8
Worked well with Gakpo to form a nice partnership on the left side, probably the more dangerous on the afternoon.
Ryan Gravenberch - 8
Did enough to be substituted on the 68th minute and looked absolutely delighted to get a rest. He did well and created the chance for Szoboszlai before Gakpo tapped home the rebound.
Alexis Mac Allister - 8
Created the most chances in the game and remained defensively solid in the midfield next to his partner-in-crime.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 10
Was brilliant, one of, if not the best performance of Szoboszlai's season so far. The Hungarian opened the scoring with a nice finish and played well until he was substituted.
Mohamed Salah - 9
Scored an amazing goal past Walton's near post, lifting the ball into the roof of the net and taking the Egyptian King to 40 goal involvements for the season.
Luis Diaz - 7
Completed four dribbles in that centre-forward position but didn't really threaten the goal.
Cody Gakpo - 10
Scored a brace and also got an assist with a good cross over to Mohamed Salah for his goal and took his Premier League tally to eight goals and three assists.
Substitutes
Harvey Elliott - 4
Gave away the ball cheaply soon after coming on and chose to mark the tallest player on the pitch for Ipswich Town's goal.
Wataru Endo - 7
Received a nasty, red-card worthy challenge from Enciso and showed his frustration by going strongly back in on him and winnning the ball. The Japanese midfielder played well.
Darwin Nunez - 5
Struggled to make a big impact after back-to-back impressive performances and it's back to the drawing board for Darwin Nunez.
Jayden Danns - n/a
Came on for the last ten minutes and didn't really do much, only taking three touches.
Federico Chiesa - n/a
Maybe could have came on earlier considering he'll be in contention to start against PSV. He, obviously, didn't do a lot.