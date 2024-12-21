Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

The Reds are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the final match before Christmas

Neil Andrew

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones & Ryan Gravenberch celebrating
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones & Ryan Gravenberch celebrating / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool will be keen to ensure they head into Christmas on top of the Premier League but will need a victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to guarantee that.

Arne Slot's team are currently two points clear of Chelsea in second place, but the Blues will take to the field a couple of hours before the leaders when they face Everton at Goodison Park.

Slot To Shuffle The Pack Again?

Dutchman Slot made seven changes for Wednesday's 2-1 EFL Cup quarter-final victory over Southampton and is expected to re-shuffle again.

Alisson Becker will return in goal despite another impressive performance from Caoimhin Kelleher against the Saints in midweek.

Alisson Becker Caoimhin Kelleher
Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

At the back, Andy Robertson will probably be given the nod over Kostas Tsimikas, with the Greek international only returning to competitive action for 45 minutes during the match at St Mary's Stadium.

Joe Gomez is also likely to move back into the centre of defence to partner Virgil van Dijk, with Jarell Quansah dropping to the bench.

In midfield, Slot will recall Ryan Gravenberch to play alongside Alexis Mac Allister but faces a tough choice between the in-form Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai for the third spot.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch (L) is fouled by Manchester City s Phil Foden during the FA Premier League match between Liverpo
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch (L) is fouled by Manchester City s Phil Foden during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Wataru Endo also impressed on Wednesday as Liverpool secured a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals and could be called upon late in the game for his experience.

Mohamed Salah will be recalled in attack, and there will be four players hoping to get the nod for the remaining two places.

Newcastle United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool s third goal
Newcastle United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool s third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James s Park in Newcastle / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Much will depend on whether Slot believes Diogo Jota is fit to start the match against Ange Postecoglou's team, but Luis Diaz seems likely to return after he was not involved against Southampton.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

