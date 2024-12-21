Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League
Liverpool will be keen to ensure they head into Christmas on top of the Premier League but will need a victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to guarantee that.
Arne Slot's team are currently two points clear of Chelsea in second place, but the Blues will take to the field a couple of hours before the leaders when they face Everton at Goodison Park.
READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News - Slot Still Without Key Men For Pre-Christmas Clash
Slot To Shuffle The Pack Again?
Dutchman Slot made seven changes for Wednesday's 2-1 EFL Cup quarter-final victory over Southampton and is expected to re-shuffle again.
Alisson Becker will return in goal despite another impressive performance from Caoimhin Kelleher against the Saints in midweek.
At the back, Andy Robertson will probably be given the nod over Kostas Tsimikas, with the Greek international only returning to competitive action for 45 minutes during the match at St Mary's Stadium.
Joe Gomez is also likely to move back into the centre of defence to partner Virgil van Dijk, with Jarell Quansah dropping to the bench.
In midfield, Slot will recall Ryan Gravenberch to play alongside Alexis Mac Allister but faces a tough choice between the in-form Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai for the third spot.
Wataru Endo also impressed on Wednesday as Liverpool secured a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals and could be called upon late in the game for his experience.
Mohamed Salah will be recalled in attack, and there will be four players hoping to get the nod for the remaining two places.
Much will depend on whether Slot believes Diogo Jota is fit to start the match against Ange Postecoglou's team, but Luis Diaz seems likely to return after he was not involved against Southampton.
READ MORE:Where To Watch: Liverpool v Fulham - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Predicted Liverpool Lineup
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai;
Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz