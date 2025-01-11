Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley Confirmed Lineups | FA Cup Third Round

Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here as Liverpool take on Accrington Stanley at Anfield in an FA Cup third round on Saturday

Neil Andrew

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London / IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool will take on Accrington Stanley in an FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield on Saturday. Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately one hour before kick-off.

READ MORE: Where To Watch: Liverpool v Accrington Stanley - Live Stream, TV Channels - FA Cup Third Round

Arne Slot's team will be looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Arne Slot
IMAGO / News Images

The Dutchman is expected to make many changes with Tuesday's huge Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest just around the corner.

READ MORE: PSG Looking To Sign Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah In The Summer After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Accrington come into the game in 19th place in League Two with 25 points from 23 matches so far and sit just above the drop zone.

Manager John Doolan however will be keen for his team to enjoy the occasion and to try and cause one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history against a much-changed Reds team.

Liverpool Team

READ MORE: Watch: WWE Superstar & Liverpool Fan Sheamus Applies Cloverleaf To Former Manchester United Player Gary Neville

Accrington Stanley Team

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Matchday