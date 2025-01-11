Liverpool v Accrington Stanley Confirmed Lineups | FA Cup Third Round
Liverpool will take on Accrington Stanley in an FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield on Saturday. Details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced, approximately one hour before kick-off.
READ MORE: Where To Watch: Liverpool v Accrington Stanley - Live Stream, TV Channels - FA Cup Third Round
Arne Slot's team will be looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
The Dutchman is expected to make many changes with Tuesday's huge Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest just around the corner.
READ MORE: PSG Looking To Sign Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah In The Summer After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Accrington come into the game in 19th place in League Two with 25 points from 23 matches so far and sit just above the drop zone.
Manager John Doolan however will be keen for his team to enjoy the occasion and to try and cause one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history against a much-changed Reds team.
Liverpool Team
READ MORE: Watch: WWE Superstar & Liverpool Fan Sheamus Applies Cloverleaf To Former Manchester United Player Gary Neville