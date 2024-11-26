Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Opens Up About Nearly Joining Liverpool
Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has opened up on how close he came to joining Liverpool before his move to Los Blancos.
The two teams will face off at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday in a repeat of the 2018 and 2022 finals.
Liverpool currently top the table in this year's revised format, whilst Carlo Ancelotti's team sit in a disappointing 18th place after two wins and two defeats.
To qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, teams are required to finish in the top eight. Hence, the clash takes on even greater significance with Real Madrid desperate for a victory.
Ahead of the match, the England international has been discussing (via LFC Transfer Room) whether he came close to joining Liverpool before his move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2023.
There had been constant speculation for a couple of years that the Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp were desperate to bring the 21-year-old to Anfield, but according to Bellingham, it was not as close as was reported by the media at the time.
“Not signing for Liverpool? It was not as close as the media portrayed it to be. When Real Madrid knock on the door, it shakes the whole house.”
The match at Anfield on Wednesday kicks off at 8 pm in what promises to be a classic encounter. Keep an eye out for more of our coverage of the game between the two European giants.