Watch: Brilliant Alexis Mac Allister Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Real Madrid
Liverpool have taken the lead against Real Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening thanks to a fine goal from Alexis Mac Allister.
The Argentine arrived perfectly in the box to fire past Thibaut Courtois from 12 yards in the 52nd minute after Conor Bradley had cushioned the ball into his path after a one-two.
Watch Mac Allister's Goal Here:
Liverpool are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday as Anfield welcomes reigning champions Real Madrid, and details of the confirmed teams are now in.
The Reds come into the encounter looking to maintain a 100% winning record since the start of the competition in its revised format.
Victories against AC Milan (a), Bologna (h), RB Leipzig (a), and Bayer Leverkusen (h) see the Reds top of the table with 12 points and within touching distance of qualification.
Carlo Ancelotti's team are struggling with just six points from their opening four matches and started the game week down in 18th place, three points off of a top-eight spot that guarantees automatic qualification to the last 16.
Both managers have to deal with a number of injury problems, with Liverpool missing the likes of Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota andLos Blancosmissing Vinicius Jr and several key defenders.
It promises to be a fascinating match with so much at stake for both teams, and Anfield will be at its ferocious best as the Arne Slot era continues in spectacular style.