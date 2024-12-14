WATCH: Cody Gakpo Equalises For Liverpool Against Fulham
Liverpool have equalised against Fulham via a diving header from their forward Cody Gakpo. Despite being a man down, the Reds have instantly hit back straight after half time.
It was Mohamed Salah with the assist yet again with a lovely curling cross into the penalty, although the credit cannot be taken away from the Netherlands international who finished emphatically.
READ MORE: Where To Watch: Liverpool v Fulham - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Arne Slot has been without defenders Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, who are all out through injury, while Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.
The Dutchman recalled Cody Gakpo to the starting XI, with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench in the only change from the 1-0 victory over Girona on Tuesday. Andrew Robertson's red card has seen him had to rethink
Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa also returned to the squad after over two months out through injury.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool ‘One of Several’ Clubs ‘Closely’ Monitoring Brighton’s Joao Pedro Ahead of Transfer Window
Marco Silva is missing the injured Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson, whilst Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey are banned.