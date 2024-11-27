Watch: Cody Gakpo's Headed Goal That Made It Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid
Liverpool were brilliant as they beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday evening.
Arne Slot's team took the lead in the 52nd minute thanks to a well-taken goal by Alexis Mac Allister. Kylian Mbappe then saw his penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher before Mohamed Salah put a spot kick of his own wide.
The Reds sealed victory in the 76th minute, however, when Cody Gakpo was on hand to head home Andy Robertson's cross from the right.
Watch Gakpo's Goal Here:
Liverpool are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday as Anfield welcomes reigning champions Real Madrid, and details of the confirmed teams are now in.
The Reds come into the encounter looking to maintain a 100% winning record since the start of the competition in its revised format.
Victories against AC Milan (a), Bologna (h), RB Leipzig (a), and Bayer Leverkusen (h) see the Reds top of the table with 12 points and within touching distance of qualification.
Carlo Ancelotti's team are struggling with just six points from their opening four matches and started the game week down in 18th place, three points off of a top-eight spot that guarantees automatic qualification to the last 16.
Both managers have to deal with a number of injury problems, with Liverpool missing the likes of Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota andLos Blancosmissing Vinicius Jr and several key defenders.
It promises to be a fascinating match with so much at stake for both teams, and Anfield will be at its ferocious best as the Arne Slot era continues in spectacular style.