WATCH: Diogo Jota Equalises For Liverpool Again Against Fulham
Diogo Jota, on his return from injury, has provided Liverpool a glimmer of hope of getting a winner late on against Fulham.
Cody Gakpo previously equalised for the Reds before Rodrigo Muniz steered Fulham back in front. Andrew Robertson received a red card in the first half after Andreas Pereira gave the away side the lead.
Arne Slot has been without defenders Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, who are all out through injury, while Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.
The Dutchman recalled Cody Gakpo to the starting XI, with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench in the only change from the 1-0 victory over Girona on Tuesday. Andrew Robertson's red card has seen him had to rethink his system.
Federico Chiesa also returned to the matchday squad following weeks out on the sidelines through injury.
Marco Silva is missing the injured Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson, whilst Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey are also banned.