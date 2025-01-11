Watch: Diogo Jota Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Accrington Stanley In The FA Cup Third Round Tie At Anfield
Diogo Jota has given Liverpool a one-goal lead against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third-round match at Anfield, and you can watch the goal here.
The opening half an hour was relatively untroubled for Accrington with Darwin Nunez missing the one big chance that came his way early on.
The goal came in the 30th minute, however, when an Accrington free kick was cleared, and Liverpool hit them on the counterattack. After good play from Dominik Szoboszlai, Nunez broke down the right channel before squaring for Jota to slot home from close range.
Arne Slot made 8 changes to his Liverpool lineup after the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
The Dutchman has given a debut to 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha a debut but has taken the opportunity to rest regulars Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.
Liverpool Team
Watch Jota's goal here:
Option #1:
