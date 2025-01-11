Liverpool FC ON SI

Watch: Diogo Jota Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Accrington Stanley In The FA Cup Third Round Tie At Anfield

The Portuguese has fired Liverpool into the lead in the 30th minute at Anfield

Neil Andrew

Diogo Jota scores against Fulham
Diogo Jota scores against Fulham / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Diogo Jota has given Liverpool a one-goal lead against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third-round match at Anfield, and you can watch the goal here.

The opening half an hour was relatively untroubled for Accrington with Darwin Nunez missing the one big chance that came his way early on.

The goal came in the 30th minute, however, when an Accrington free kick was cleared, and Liverpool hit them on the counterattack. After good play from Dominik Szoboszlai, Nunez broke down the right channel before squaring for Jota to slot home from close range.

Arne Slot made 8 changes to his Liverpool lineup after the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

The Dutchman has given a debut to 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha a debut but has taken the opportunity to rest regulars Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool Team

Watch Jota's goal here:

Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

