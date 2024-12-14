WATCH: Fulham Lead Against Liverpool Through Andreas Pereira
Fulham are leading Liverpool in this afternoon's Premier League clash through former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.
Following a cross from Tete, the Brazilian, at the back post, managed to flick the ball towards goal, taking a nick of Andrew Robertson and into the roof of the net. Alisson Becker was left with little chance.
Arne Slot is without Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, who are all out through injury and Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.
The Dutchman has recalled Cody Gakpo to the starting XI, with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench in the only change from the 1-0 victory over Girona on Tuesday.
Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa also return to the squad after over two months out through injury.
Marco Silva is missing the injured Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson, whilst Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey are banned.
