WATCH: Harvey Elliott Doubles Liverpool's Lead Against Southampton
Harvey Elliott has scored Liverpool's second the evening at St Mary's Stadium. Having only recently featured again after breaking his ankle in August, the Reds No.19 has made an impact in the Carabao Cup.
It goes from bad to worse for Southampton, as their run of poor results continue.
Arne Slot made eight changes into the game on Wednesday night, with only Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo keeping their places in the team.
In the other quarter finals, Arsenal and Crystal Palace are all square due to Gabriel Jesus's chip, whilst Newcastle comfortably lead against Brentford.
Trey Nyoni makes his full debut in midfield tonight following an impressive pre-season under Arne Slot. Caoimhin Kelleher is back in the side for Liverpool in goal following Alisson Becker's awaited return from injury.
Alexis Mac Allister finally returns for the Reds following his double suspension in the Premier League and Champions League, as Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are on the bench - both are expected to get some minutes.