WATCH: Darwin Nunez Scores For Liverpool Against Southampton
Liverpool got themselves in front against Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final due to a strike from Darwin Nunez.
Struggling Saints lost 5-0 against Tottenham on Sunday evening , which saw the dismissal of their manager Russell Martin.
Arne Slot made eight changes into the game on Wednesday night, with only Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo keeping their places in the team.
Elsewhere, in the two earlier matches, Arsenal trail at home to Crystal Palace, whilst Newcastle find themselves two up against Brentford.
Caoimhin Kelleher is back in the side for Liverpool in goal following Alisson Becker's awaited return from injury. Trey Nyoni makes his full debut, with Harvey Elliott making his first start since May. Tyler Morton also makes a rare start.
Alexis Mac Allister finally starts for the Reds following his double suspension in the Premier League and Champions League, as Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are on the bench - both are expected to get some minutes.
