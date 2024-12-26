Where To Watch: Liverpool v Leicester City - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool will play Leicester in the Premier League at Anfield on Thursday, hoping to maintain their momentum at the top of the table after Sunday's stunning 6-3 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Reds come into the clash four points clear and with a game in hand over second-placed Chelsea, who host West London rivals Fulham at 3 PM on Boxing Day.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 8:00 PM and will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com, and fuboTV. It will be live from 3:00 PM ET to 2:00 PM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Friday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2, Canal+, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9:00 PM.