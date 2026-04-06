Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ibrahima Konaté’s contract is winding down. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have reached a broad agreement with Ibrahima Konaté over a bumper new contract. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea and Liverpool are ready to offer more than $69 million (€60 million, £52.4 million) to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, immediately pricing Barcelona out of the race for his signature. (Source: SPORT)

It is actually Arsenal who would have the advantage over Liverpool in the race to sign Diomande. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has personally requested a move for Bodø/Glimt winger Jens Petter Hauge after being impressed with his Champions League performances. (Source: SportsBoom)

Manchester United have identified Villarreal’s Pape Gueye as their top midfielder target and are ready to trigger the 27-year-old’s release clause of around $52 million (€45 million, £39.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Galatasaray are pushing to strike a deal for Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all tracking the situation. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in signing Newcastle left back Lewis Hall, but face an immense battle to convince the Magpies to sell. (Source: Football Insider)

Bayer Leverkusen will re-sign winger Kerim Alajbegović from Red Bull Salzburg this summer, but Aston Villa, Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd all want to recruit the 18-year-old “as soon as possible.” (Source: Reprezentacija)

Chelsea are ready to make an “aggressive” push to sign long-time target Jules Kounde from Barcelona. Liverpool and Man City are both admirers of the Frenchman. (Source: Mark Brus)

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has identified Fiorentina striker Moise Kean as a top transfer target. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Rivaling Atalanta for the signature of West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville are Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton and Tottenham. (Source: L’Eco di Bergamo)

La Liga

Rodri could leave Man City. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Real Madrid want to sign Man City midfielder Rodri this summer but will only do so on two conditions. Firstly, he must prove his fitness at the World Cup, after which Madrid will make a move if City set his asking price below $57.6 million (€50 million). (Source: Defensa Central)

Also on Real Madrid’s radar is versatile Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanišić. (Source: FussballDaten)

Lamine Yamal has warned Barcelona they must match his ambition in the transfer market by signing an elite striker. Otherwise, he could take Paris Saint-Germain up on an offer worth over $400 million (€350 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Bernardo Silva has asked his agent to block contact from all clubs as he prepares to leave Man City on a free transfer, focused solely on sealing a move to Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has been complicated by interest from both Atlético Madrid and PSG. (Source: La Nacion)

Barcelona have joined Man City and Bayern Munich in contacting the representatives of Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong over a summer move. (Source: Aarón Ramiro)

While Real Madrid are willing to sell midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, the Frenchman has made it clear he has no wish to leave and is instead prepared to fight for his future at the Bernabéu. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS