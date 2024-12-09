Will Alisson Becker Return For Liverpool In Champions League Clash v Girona?
Liverpool will have Alisson Becker fit and available for Tuesday evening's UEFA Champions League clash with Girona.
The Reds come into the fixture top of the table and looking to maintain their 100% winning record in this season's revised competition.
There was positive news for Liverpool supporters on Monday morning when Alisson was spotted in training with the other keepers at the AXA Training Centre.
The 32-year-old was then named in the 19-man squad travelling to Spain, and Arne Slot was asked at his press conference whether the Brazilian was available to play.
"Yes, he is. I think it speaks for itself if you can play with Alisson, who has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and for the Brazil national team. It is definitely nice to have him back and to have him available."
Whilst the Dutchman was pleased to have his number-one stopper back and available, he was quick to point out the fantastic job Caoimhin Kelleher has done whilst deputising for the former AS Roma man.
"If you then look at how his replacement did, it's not going to be easy to do it even better. So, we expect definitely the same and maybe on margins a bit better.
"But Caoimhin [Kelleher] also did so well that we can say that we have two very good goalkeepers, like our left wingers, that can do the job for us.
"For so many years, Alisson has been so outstanding for this club that we are expecting and hoping him to do the same in the upcoming weeks and months."
Slot has been consistent in his comments that the Reds' number one would always be his chosen man when back to full fitness, and it would seem almost certain now that he will be back in the starting lineup on Tuesday after over two months out.