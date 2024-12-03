Arne Slot Drops Major Hint On Liverpool January Transfer Plans
Arne Slot gave an update on Liverpool's likely approach to the January transfer window at his press conference on Tuesday. The Reds made only one permanent signing last summer following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, however, the forward has been hampered by injuries so far.
Chiesa has racked up only three appearances and has not featured for the club since September. The Italy international has been joined by Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley, and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.
Ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash against Newcastle United, Slot refused to rule out Liverpool bolstering their squad next month despite being happy with his current squad. The Dutchman has won 18 out of 20 matches in all competitions as the Reds top both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
“We are having discussions every day, no matter if there is a window coming up or not,” said the 46-year-old. “We always talk about the team, which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place.
“Fortunately we talk more about the ones that do well because almost all of them do really well.
“Yeah, it's a bit of a worry that three defenders are out at the moment. But the good thing is if the window is open, the defenders are back. I've said many times at the beginning of the season, I'm so, so happy with the squad we have.
“That's not to say if there will be a chance in the market, this club has always shown that it will go for it. That's what we also did with the goalkeeper who is not with us at the moment. We felt it was a chance for us to do it.
“This is what the club is known for and what these people like Richard (Hughes) and Michael Edwards are known for. We are mainly focused now on Newcastle and Everton and all these nine games that are coming up.
“But it's normal we also have conversations about our squad and what can we expect. Can something change? Yes or no? What are the chances in the market?”
